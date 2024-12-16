National Museum rises from the ashes, reimagined for the future

A man views a Shiva Mahadeva statue displayed in the temporary exhibition “Menabuh Nekara, Menyiram Api” (Sounding the drums, dousing the flames) at the National Museum in Central Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2024. The headless bronze statue was one of the over 900 items that were affected on Sept. 16, 2023, when a fire engulfed Building A of the museum. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

A man views a Shiva Mahadeva statue displayed in the temporary exhibition “Menabuh Nekara, Menyiram Api” (Sounding the drums, dousing the flames) at the National Museum in Central Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2024. The headless bronze statue was one of the over 900 items that were affected on Sept. 16, 2023, when a fire engulfed Building A of the museum. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

The iconic museum in Central Java has come back stronger after a fire razed Building A in 2023, reopening on Oct. 15 with a new exhibition showcasing renovated buildings and new collections that runs until the end of this year.

A s dusk fell over Central Jakarta on Oct. 18, a long line stretched in front of the Museum Nasional Indonesia. The iconic museum, often referred to as simply the National Museum and seen as the heart of the vast country’s diverse culture and centuries-old heritage, had drawn a crowd eager to view its reimagined visage after a year of renovation.

“I came all the way from Tangerang after work just to see the newly reopened museum,” said Devi Permana as she waited in line. “I’ve seen it in the news and on social media, and it looks amazing.”

Devi’s excitement was well-founded.

The National Museum has not just restored Building A and the artifacts that were damaged when fire razed through the are on Sept. 16, 2023: It has completely reimagined the visitor experience, reorganizing its vast collection and reshaping the way people engage with Indonesia’s rich history.

When it reopened to the public on Oct. 15, the museum also introduced its extended hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

As before, it is closed on Mondays.

Reclaiming narrative