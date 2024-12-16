TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

National Museum rises from the ashes, reimagined for the future

The iconic museum in Central Java has come back stronger after a fire razed Building A in 2023, reopening on Oct. 15 with a new exhibition showcasing renovated buildings and new collections that runs until the end of this year.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 16, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
National Museum rises from the ashes, reimagined for the future A man views a Shiva Mahadeva statue displayed in the temporary exhibition “Menabuh Nekara, Menyiram Api” (Sounding the drums, dousing the flames) at the National Museum in Central Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2024. The headless bronze statue was one of the over 900 items that were affected on Sept. 16, 2023, when a fire engulfed Building A of the museum. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

A

s dusk fell over Central Jakarta on Oct. 18, a long line stretched in front of the Museum Nasional Indonesia. The iconic museum, often referred to as simply the National Museum and seen as the heart of the vast country’s diverse culture and centuries-old heritage, had drawn a crowd eager to view its reimagined visage after a year of renovation.

“I came all the way from Tangerang after work just to see the newly reopened museum,” said Devi Permana as she waited in line. “I’ve seen it in the news and on social media, and it looks amazing.”

Devi’s excitement was well-founded.

The National Museum has not just restored Building A and the artifacts that were damaged when fire razed through the are on Sept. 16, 2023: It has completely reimagined the visitor experience, reorganizing its vast collection and reshaping the way people engage with Indonesia’s rich history.

When it reopened to the public on Oct. 15, the museum also introduced its extended hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

As before, it is closed on Mondays.

Reclaiming narrative

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Related Articles

2024 World Press Photo: A lens on pressing global issues

PRO AVL 2024 opens, showcasing audiovisual and lighting innovations

Modern art museum breathes new life into downtown Warsaw

TEI 2024: Moment to encourage global market expansion

Maestro Dolorosa Sinaga and her protégé illuminate Indonesia's dark past

Related Article

2024 World Press Photo: A lens on pressing global issues

PRO AVL 2024 opens, showcasing audiovisual and lighting innovations

Modern art museum breathes new life into downtown Warsaw

TEI 2024: Moment to encourage global market expansion

Maestro Dolorosa Sinaga and her protégé illuminate Indonesia's dark past

Popular

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip

Pesantren leaders to introduce new disciplinary measures after Japan trip
Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

More in Culture

 View more
An illustrative picture shows icons of Google's artificial intelligence (AI) app BardAI, or ChatBot, OpenAI's app ChatGPT and other AI apps on a smartphone screen in Oslo, on July 12, 2023.
Science & Tech

ChatGPT search opens to all users in challenge to Google
(Courtesy of the UNCCD COP 16)
Environment

UNCCD COP16: Saudi Arabia emphasizes international collaboration to combat desertification
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's heatwave forecast for September 2023 illustrates how much worse marine heatwaves are due to global warming.
Environment

Scientists struggle to explain record surge in global heat

Highlight
Employees of a garment company in a factory in Central Java, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Business groups demand incentives amid salary, VAT hikes
Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (center) and ASEAN leaders take part in the 44th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos on Oct. 9, 2024.
Editorial

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says

The Latest

 View more
Society

Ransomware scare highlights need for proper implementation of privacy law
Politics

Yahya faces calls to step down from NU leadership
Archipelago

South Tapanuli hit by flash flood, 10 injured
Archipelago

Plaintiffs accuse companies of dragging out South Sumatra forest fire lawsuit
Economy

Investment of US$2.9t expected for 2025-2029: Bappenas
Companies

Safe trips across millions of kilometers exemplify ‘#AmanBersamaGojek’ initiative
Markets

RI coconut processing industry urges fruit export restriction amid shortage
Jakarta

Prosecutors investigate alleged corruption at Jakarta Cultural Agency
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

National Museum rises from the ashes, reimagined for the future

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!