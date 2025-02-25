TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Experi-metal: Genre-bending Amerta conquer Jakarta with 'Nodus Tollens'

Jakarta-based post-metal band Amerta is one of the leading practitioners of musical genre bending and have created a new sound in the process. In the 2023 edition of the music festival Pestapora, Amerta brought along acclaimed Jakarta rapper BAP to stage a joint performance, much to the delight of fans of both genres.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, February 25, 2025

New Noise: Jakarta's five-piece post-metal band Amerta have cemented their status as a well-known act in the local music scene in just a couple of years.

A

s part of the global trend, in recent years in many parts of the country it has become increasingly common for bands of different genres to share the same stage. At the same time, bands also have the tendency to blend multiple styles and genres.

Jakarta-based post-metal band Amerta is one of the leading practitioners of musical genre bending and have created a new sound in the process. In the 2023 edition of the music festival Pestapora, Amerta brought along acclaimed Jakarta rapper BAP to stage a joint performance, much to the delight of fans of both genres.

And there have been many invitations for Amerta to stage such a performance again.

“Maybe we’ve been invited to a diverse range of music events because we easily fit into different genres,” Amerta’s bassist Anida Bajumi told The Jakarta Post in a recent interview.

True to their hardcore spirit, the band met the Post shortly after they wrapped up a jam session in Rossi, a legendary live gig venue in Fatmawati, South Jakarta. The five-piece outfit comprises Anida on bass, Techa Aurellia on vocals and Lody Andrian on synthesizer, along with the band’s co-founders, guitarist Raja Panggabean and drummer Auliya Akbar.

Amerta play a kind of music that is nothing like typical hardcore or mainstream metal. Extreme speeds and heavy beats are replaced by mathematically precise rhythms with minor key riffs wringing out any last drop of emotion and screams turned into passionate wails.

Such a soundscape is all over the band’s debut album Nodus Tollens, released on all streaming platforms in October last year. Produced by veteran metal savant Ricky Siahaan of the band Seringai, the album grabbed serious music fans if not audiophiles’ attention with its rich instrumentation and veritable chop suey of genres, which might explain the post-metal label.

