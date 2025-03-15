Lebaran 2025 looks: Earthy tones, timeless styles and everyday confidence

Several renowned modest wear labels and designers unveiled an array of stunning Raya collections in February, blending comfort and style in elegant, inspiring ensembles for celebrating Idul Fitri.
alfway through Ramadan, the malls are bustling with shoppers, while online platforms are abuzz with live shopping sessions. In Indonesia, the holiday is not just a time for reflection; it is also a peak season for the fashion industry, especially for modest wear “Raya” collections.
“Ramadan remains one of the best seasons for designers,” said Anindia Putri Harahap, founder of modest wear label IKYK, during an interview in late February at Lomma in South Jakarta. “Customers are so eager to buy the Raya collections.”
Istafiana “Irin” Candarini, cofounder of urban modest wear brand Kami, echoed this sentiment.
“Our sales during Ramadan are usually three to four times higher than in regular months,” said Irin.
She noted that loyal customers did not just buy one or two pieces; rather, they tended to refresh their entire wardrobe.
“Ramadan is truly a festive month. Beyond fasting, it’s a time for gatherings: iftar with colleagues, schoolmates, family and many more,” she said. “And every occasion calls for the perfect outfit.”
Here are some insights from industry experts to help you navigate this season in style.
