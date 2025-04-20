TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Guitarist Ricky Siahaan of the seminal heavy metal band Seringai died at age 48 during the band’s tour in Tokyo on Saturday.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, April 20, 2025 Published on Apr. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-04-20T15:13:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48 Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan. (Instagram/@seringai_official)

Guitarist Ricky Siahaan of the seminal heavy metal band Seringai has died at age 48 in Tokyo.

Ricky died right after Seringai finished its set on Saturday, according to the band. It was the final day of the band’s Wolves of East Asia Tour 2025, which started in Taiwan on April 11.

Ricky’s body is being flown to Indonesia for burial. The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed.

“Ricky Siahaan has left the stage,” the band said on Sunday on Instagram. “He was the energy, laughter and power on and off stage. We lost one of the most integral parts of this [band].”

Born in Tanjung Pandan, Belitung, on May 5, 1976, Ricardo “Ricky” Bisuk Juara Siahaan started his music career by founding the alternative rock cover band Chapter 69 in 1995 alongside schoolmate Deddy Desta Mahendra, who is a well-known presenter and former member of pop outfit Clubeighties.

Ricky soon ventured into the hardcore scene with bands like Buried Alive and later Stepforward in 1999.

In 2002, Ricky and Arian Arifin, popularly known as “Arian13”, founded Seringai, with the latter becoming the band’s vocalist. The band quickly gained popularity through the songs it played in live shows, way before the release of its debut album in 2007.

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
China says door for US trade talks 'wide open'

China says door for US trade talks 'wide open'
Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

Related Articles

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services

New Jersey’s indie rock legend Real Estate, brings its joy to Jakarta

Calling all guitar heroes, The Smashing Pumpkins are hiring

Duran Duran to reunite with original guitarist Andy Taylor

Grieve to release first edition of new underground compilation, 'Noise Assault'

Related Article

Punk band Sukatani removes viral song from streaming services

New Jersey’s indie rock legend Real Estate, brings its joy to Jakarta

Calling all guitar heroes, The Smashing Pumpkins are hiring

Duran Duran to reunite with original guitarist Andy Taylor

Grieve to release first edition of new underground compilation, 'Noise Assault'

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
China says door for US trade talks 'wide open'

China says door for US trade talks 'wide open'
Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

Two more trafficked migrant workers die in Cambodian scam centers

More in Culture

 View more
Tales of the Archipelago: People behind 'Pagelaran Sabang Merauke: The Indonesian Broadway', a locally-produced cultural performance, such as iForte president director Ferdinandus Aming Santoso (second left) as well as the show’s executive producer Silvi Liswanda (third left), director Rusmedie Agus (third right), choreographer Pulung Jati Ronggo Murti (second right) and fashion designer Ivan Gunawan (right) attend a press conference on Tuesday in Jakarta.
Entertainment

‘Pagelaran Sabang Merauke’ returns in August with Padi, Yura Yunita
Bio-based materials: Tofu wastewater is fermented with bacteria in a petri dish (left) to create a diffuser screen for the portable lamp, Lampoep. Unprocessed tofu wastewater with high pH levels (right), is often discarded into gutters by home-based tofu producers in Yogyakarta.
Environment

‘Design Matters Lab’ transforms waste into wonder
Indonesian fashion designer Hian Tjen adds a stylish touch to coffee culture with his premium leather sleeves for the Never Ordinary Device (NOD) capsule machines. The sleeves feature a monogram of the letters “H” and “N”, representing Hian Tjen and NOD.
Culture

Local firm JumpStart releases smart coffee machine with a designer's touch

Highlight
This photo taken on August 28, 2024 shows a general view of boxes of battery cells stored for shipment at the battery manufacturing plant at PT HLI Green Power, Indonesia's first electric vehicle battery cell manufacturer, in Karawang, West Java.
Companies

CATL slashes funding for Indonesian EV battery project by 65%
An Indonesian military honor guard leads the parade with various flags of participating countries during ceremonies marking the 60th anniversary of the Asian-African Conference in Bandung, West Java on April 24, 2015. Bandung was the site of the landmark 1955 Asian African Conference, credited with galvanising momentum towards the creation of the Non-Aligned Movement.
Editorial

A missed opportunity

Shouldering the weight: A worker carries government rice aid at the warehouse of state-owned food logistics company, Bulog, in Talumolo village, Gorontalo city, Gorontalo, on March 3, 2024. (Antara/Adiwinata Solihin)
Markets

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Investment realization reaches 24 percent of annual target in first quarter
Regulations

Prabowo greenlights rice export amid rising production
Economy

Govt sticks to 5 percent growth target despite IMF's downward revision
Jakarta

Transjabodetabek’s Blok M-Alam Sutera route commences operation
Markets

Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

Europe

Moscow has right to use nuclear weapons if attacked by West, TASS reports
Companies

CATL slashes funding for Indonesian EV battery project by 65%
Economy

Vietnam and US start trade talks: Hanoi
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.