Seringai guitarist Ricky Siahaan dies at 48

Guitarist Ricky Siahaan of the seminal heavy metal band Seringai has died at age 48 in Tokyo.

Ricky died right after Seringai finished its set on Saturday, according to the band. It was the final day of the band’s Wolves of East Asia Tour 2025, which started in Taiwan on April 11.

Ricky’s body is being flown to Indonesia for burial. The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed.

“Ricky Siahaan has left the stage,” the band said on Sunday on Instagram. “He was the energy, laughter and power on and off stage. We lost one of the most integral parts of this [band].”

Born in Tanjung Pandan, Belitung, on May 5, 1976, Ricardo “Ricky” Bisuk Juara Siahaan started his music career by founding the alternative rock cover band Chapter 69 in 1995 alongside schoolmate Deddy Desta Mahendra, who is a well-known presenter and former member of pop outfit Clubeighties.

Ricky soon ventured into the hardcore scene with bands like Buried Alive and later Stepforward in 1999.

In 2002, Ricky and Arian Arifin, popularly known as “Arian13”, founded Seringai, with the latter becoming the band’s vocalist. The band quickly gained popularity through the songs it played in live shows, way before the release of its debut album in 2007.