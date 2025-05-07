TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
'Winter is Coming' concert by Amadeus and Tokyo Symphony enchants Jakarta

Under the watchful eye of depictions of classical music’s greats on the walls of the concert hall, including Mozart, Bach, Handel, Schubert, Rachmaninoff et al, the combined orchestras served a splendid repast.

Debra H. Yatim (The Jakarta Post)
Contributor/Jakarta
Wed, May 7, 2025

'Winter is Coming' concert by Amadeus and Tokyo Symphony enchants Jakarta

I

t is May, and the monsoon season in Java is supposed to be on the wane. Despite that, it rained in several spots around Jakarta, and in some areas quite heavily, as music lovers defied Saturday night traffic to head toward Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.

There, at the Aula Simfonia Jakarta in the vicinity of what used to be the city’s international airport, Winter is Coming, purportedly. At least that was what the Amadeus Symphony Orchestra proclaimed, the theme of their mid-year concert.

Whether or not winter will come to Jakarta, this year’s concert was a special treat. The Yayasan Musik Amadeus Indonesia had organized a first-ever collaboration between Jakarta’s foremost symphony orchestra and the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra.

Under the meticulous conductorship of Henrik Hochschild of Leipzig, Germany, the music proffered by the collaboration was well worth the huge effort it probably took some portions of the audience to reach the Simfonia.

Under the watchful eye of depictions of classical music’s greats on the walls of the concert hall, including Mozart, Bach, Handel, Schubert, Rachmaninoff et al, the combined orchestras served a splendid repast. The performance included Carl Nielsen’s “Suite for Strings, Op.1”, Jean Sibelius’ “Pelleas & Melisande, Op. 46, JS 147” and “Scenes Historiques II Op.66, JS 82”, and Edvard Grieg’s “Peer Gynt, Op. 23” extracts from “Suites I & II.

The highlight of the concert was an accomplished flute solo performance by Emma Hochschild, playing a rendition of Carl Reinecke’s “Flute Concerto in D Major Op. 283. At the end, she unexpectedly gave the audience a personal encore, an extract from Vivaldi’s “Winter.

Solo act: Flutist Emma Hochschild takes the center spot as her father, Henrik Hochschild (right), conducts the Amadeus Symphony Orchestra, during the 'Winter Is Coming’ concert on May 3 in Jakarta. The concert was a collaboration between Amadeus Symphony and Tokyo Symphony Orchestra.
