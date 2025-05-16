TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Indonesian filmmakers aim to impress at Cannes

More than two decades ago, Christine produced and played a starring role in the landmark drama "Leaf on a Pillow", which was screened to acclaim in Cannes at the time.

Eric Bernaudeau (AFP)
Jakarta
Fri, May 16, 2025

Actress and producer Christine Hakim (right) and actress Asmara Abigail pose after an interview with AFP at the Institut Francais Indonesie in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

I

ndonesia's top movie-makers are aiming to make a splash at this year's Cannes film festival, backed by one of the country's most famous cinema veterans, Christine Hakim.

The silver screen star is now leading a group of around 60 filmmakers and officials to the glitzy French resort town, hoping to put Indonesia's burgeoning film industry on the map.

Days ahead of Cannes' opening, Christine told AFP she was heading back to the festival to help Indonesian filmmakers sell their movies and talk to possible new partners for future films.

"We are bringing young, talented filmmakers to showcase this new wave," she said.

"It's important for the future of Indonesian cinema and I believe the impact will be significant," added Christine, who appeared alongside Julia Roberts in the 2010 hit "Eat, Pray, Love".

Among her delegation to Cannes are some big players in Indonesian film, including director of 1998's "Leaf on a Pillow", Garin Nugroho, actors Chelsea Islan and Reza Rahadian, and directors Robby Ertanto and Yosep Anggi Noen.

