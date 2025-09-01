TheJakartaPost

‘Marlina si Pembunuh dalam Empat Babak’ listed in Asian Cinema 100

Marlina is the only Indonesian cinema and one of 18 Southeast Asian films on the prestigious list created to revisit the history of Asian cinema and highlight its cinematic legacy.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, September 1, 2025 Published on Sep. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-09-01T10:55:56+07:00

Representing Indonesia: A notable Indonesian film, Marlina si Pembunuh dalam Empat Babak (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts), is listed among Asian Cinema 100 by the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), as announced on Aug. 28, 2025. Courtesy of Cinesurya

M

ouly Surya’s Marlina si Pembunuh dalam Empat Babak, (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts), is among the list of Asian Cinema 100, in the Best Asian Films Produced Since 1996 category, released by the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on Thursday.

Starring Marsha Timothy as the main character, the 2017 film ranked 89th in the list. Marlina is the only Indonesian movie and one of 18 Southeast Asian films on the prestigious list created to revisit the history of Asian cinema and highlight its cinematic legacy.

The 2000 Hong Kong film directed by Wong Kar Wai In the Mood for Love topped the list, followed by Edward Yang’s Taiwanese film A One and A Two, released in the same year, and the 2019 Korean film Parasite by Bong Joon Ho. 

Other critically acclaimed films included on the list are Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Nobody Knows, Asghar Farhadi’s Iranian A Separation and Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away.

The list was compiled after conducting a survey involving 161 participants from 34 countries, including directors, producers, actors, critics, researchers and film festival programmers, resulting in the selection of 118 films.

Mouly said she was surprised and delighted to see Marlina listed among Asia’s legendary films, despite being released eight years ago. 

“To be recognized by Busan, the most important film festival in Asia, is such an honor. I hope more Indonesian films will be included in the future,” Mouly said.

Representing Indonesia: A notable Indonesian film, Marlina si Pembunuh dalam Empat Babak (Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts), is listed among Asian Cinema 100 by the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), as announced on Aug. 28, 2025. Courtesy of Cinesurya
‘Marlina si Pembunuh dalam Empat Babak’ listed in Asian Cinema 100
