Ade Govinda, the hitmaker of euphonic, everlasting pop

Pop maestro: Songwriter and music producer Ade Govinda poses in his studio on Aug. 22, 2025, during an interview at his house in West Jakarta. (JP/Felix Martua)

With emotionally charged lyrics and haunting melodies, the songwriter-producer has established his unique musical and lyrical characteristics in the country’s modern pop scene.

D uring a conversation with Ade Govinda on Aug. 22 at his home studio, there was a moment when the songwriter and music producer showed what he had been jotting down on his Notes app: 213 song ideas, and counting.

"These are the themes," he said, laughing. "Next, I'll just dig deep into my heart for the [lyrical] tone."

Considering his blockbuster hit "Masing Masing" (By ourselves) featuring Malaysian singer Ernie Zakri, it would be natural to assume that Ade might slow down and rest on his laurels for a while.

Turns out, songwriting is no different from breathing for him.

How does Ade define a “good song”?

"It's a song that when we listen to it, we can get into its feeling, even if we don't feel that way in the first place," he said.

Cult creatives: Ade Govinda (right) poses with a guitar alongside rising pop singer Lyodra, for whom he wrote “Sampaikan Rindu“ (Sending longings), in this undated photo. (Ade Govinda/-)