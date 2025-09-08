Ade Govinda, the hitmaker of euphonic, everlasting pop

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
With emotionally charged lyrics and haunting melodies, the songwriter-producer has established his unique musical and lyrical characteristics in the country’s modern pop scene.
uring a conversation with Ade Govinda on Aug. 22 at his home studio, there was a moment when the songwriter and music producer showed what he had been jotting down on his Notes app: 213 song ideas, and counting.
"These are the themes," he said, laughing. "Next, I'll just dig deep into my heart for the [lyrical] tone."
Considering his blockbuster hit "Masing Masing" (By ourselves) featuring Malaysian singer Ernie Zakri, it would be natural to assume that Ade might slow down and rest on his laurels for a while.
Turns out, songwriting is no different from breathing for him.
How does Ade define a “good song”?
"It's a song that when we listen to it, we can get into its feeling, even if we don't feel that way in the first place," he said.
