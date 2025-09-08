TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia
Jakarta streets quiet on weekend after mass protests
Indonesia presses businesses to find a million cows

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ade Govinda, the hitmaker of euphonic, everlasting pop

With emotionally charged lyrics and haunting melodies, the songwriter-producer has established his unique musical and lyrical characteristics in the country’s modern pop scene.

Felix Martua
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Mon, September 8, 2025 Published on Sep. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-09-08T11:49:58+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pop maestro: Songwriter and music producer Ade Govinda poses in his studio on Aug. 22, 2025, during an interview at his house in West Jakarta. Pop maestro: Songwriter and music producer Ade Govinda poses in his studio on Aug. 22, 2025, during an interview at his house in West Jakarta. (JP/Felix Martua)

D

uring a conversation with Ade Govinda on Aug. 22 at his home studio, there was a moment when the songwriter and music producer showed what he had been jotting down on his Notes app: 213 song ideas, and counting.

"These are the themes," he said, laughing. "Next, I'll just dig deep into my heart for the [lyrical] tone."

Considering his blockbuster hit "Masing Masing" (By ourselves) featuring Malaysian singer Ernie Zakri, it would be natural to assume that Ade might slow down and rest on his laurels for a while.

.

From The Weekender

Not just another Italian spot: Mozzeria Café in SCBD

The rebrand of Jon & Lou into a lighter, fresher take on Mozzeria results in a comforting café worth revisiting.

Read on The Weekender

Turns out, songwriting is no different from breathing for him.

How does Ade define a “good song”?

"It's a song that when we listen to it, we can get into its feeling, even if we don't feel that way in the first place," he said.

Cult creatives: Ade Govinda (right) poses with a guitar alongside rising pop singer Lyodra, for whom he wrote “Sampaikan Rindu“ (Sending longings), in this undated photo.
Cult creatives: Ade Govinda (right) poses with a guitar alongside rising pop singer Lyodra, for whom he wrote “Sampaikan Rindu“ (Sending longings), in this undated photo. (Ade Govinda/-)

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Related Articles

Why the House struggles to maintain independence and trust

Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions

Malaysia’s ‘ASEAN Shenzhen’ needs significant legal reform to take off

Brian Wilson, Beach Boys musical genius dies at 82

Legendary songstress Titiek Puspa dies at 87

Related Article

Why the House struggles to maintain independence and trust

Student protesters meet ministers, given no concrete concessions

Malaysia’s ‘ASEAN Shenzhen’ needs significant legal reform to take off

Brian Wilson, Beach Boys musical genius dies at 82

Legendary songstress Titiek Puspa dies at 87

Popular

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani

President reshuffles cabinet after weeklong protest, replacing Sri mulyani
Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response

Protesters decry ‘bare minimum’ govt response
Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

Sri Mulyani left cabinet after weeklong unrest in Indonesia

More in Culture

 View more
Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.
Science & Tech

Ex-WhatsApp executive sues Meta over alleged security failures
Sydney Sweeney attends Sydney Sweeney In Conversation With Josh Horowitz at 92NY on March 20, 2024 in New York City.
Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney 'fearless' in new role, 'Christy' director says
Pop maestro: Songwriter and music producer Ade Govinda poses in his studio on Aug. 22, 2025, during an interview at his house in West Jakarta.
Entertainment

Ade Govinda, the hitmaker of euphonic, everlasting pop

Highlight
Newly appointed Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa sings the national anthem during the handover ceremony from his predecessor Sri Mulyani Indrawati at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta on September 9, 2025.
Economy

New finance chief Purbaya vows to create 'optimal' fiscal policy
Chinese President Xi Jinping greets visiting President Prabowo Subianto (right) at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2024.
Editorial

A gentle reminder to Prabowo
Former finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati takes a selfie with journalists following a handover ceremony at the Finance Ministry in Jakarta, September 9, 2025.
Politics

‘Please respect my privacy’: Sri Mulyani bids farewell as finance minister

The Latest

 View more
Economy

The effectiveness of special economic zones in driving economic growth
Table Setting

Not just another Italian spot: Mozzeria Café in SCBD
Asia & Pacific

'I lose my freedom today': Thailand's Thaksin jailed in fall from grace
Archipelago

Two British men arrested in Bali for alleged cocaine smuggling
Economy

New finance chief Purbaya vows to create 'optimal' fiscal policy
Politics

‘Please respect my privacy’: Sri Mulyani bids farewell as finance minister
Companies

Raja Ampat’s Gag Nikel resumes mining operations
Companies

Freeport halts Grasberg mining operations after underground incident
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ade Govinda, the hitmaker of euphonic, everlasting pop

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.