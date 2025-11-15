TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
School collapses raise concerns over misplaced priorities in education budget
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
Observers warn Bali administration of discriminatory driver requirements

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
School collapses raise concerns over misplaced priorities in education budget
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules
Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
Observers warn Bali administration of discriminatory driver requirements

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Iran's first woman orchestra conductor inspires

Women's professional and cultural lives are still heavily restricted in the conservative Islamic republic, particularly in terms of public performance before mixed-gender audiences.

Ahmad Parhizi (AFP)
Tehran
Sat, November 15, 2025 Published on Nov. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-11-15T16:01:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Paniz Faryoussefi, the first woman to conduct the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, leads the ensemble at the Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran on Nov. 13, 2025. Paniz Faryoussefi, the first woman to conduct the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, leads the ensemble at the Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran on Nov. 13, 2025. (AFP/-)

W

hen Paniz Faryoussefi mounts the podium and reaches for her baton, she represents more than just the hope of a thrilling orchestral performance.

The eyes turned towards her in Tehran's renowned Vahdat Hall include those of many young women musicians inspired by her taking her place as Iran's first woman philharmonic conductor.

Women's professional and cultural lives are still heavily restricted in the conservative Islamic republic, particularly in terms of public performance before mixed-gender audiences. Women, for example, are not allowed to sing solo in front of men.

From The Weekender

Uniquely yours: Jakarta weddings are getting smaller and more personal

Forget the 3,000-guest ballroom blowouts, couples today are curating something a little more intimate.

Read on The Weekender

But, as exemplified by 42-year-old Faryoussefi, they can now conduct an orchestra.

"When I stepped onto the stage, I noticed that all eyes were on a woman conducting the orchestra, and I felt an immense responsibility," she told AFP after the performance.

Widespread street protests shook Iran for several months following the death in custody in 2022 of a young woman arrested for violating the country's strict dress code for women.

In the wake of the disturbances, the government has relaxed certain restrictions and young women have become more prominent in some areas of social and cultural life. And since a 12-day war with Israel earlier this year, Iranians have been pushing social boundaries further still.

Analysts say the authorities have shown greater tolerance, while keeping as close an eye as ever for any signals of political dissent.

Several women in the audience at the concert did not wear their scarves. The conductor wore hers, covering her hair as the law demands, but her arrival at the podium was in itself a sign of greater openness.    

The crowd shared Faryoussefi's enthusiasm, particularly the young women, who seemed aware that they were witnessing a historic moment.

In some Iranian cities, women musicians are not allowed to perform on stage, and even in the capital Tehran they cannot raise their voices in song in public. 

Faryoussefi was born into an artistic family and her mother dreamed of her becoming a cheffe d'orchestre, but Iranian performing arts academies do not teach conducting. She briefly attended classes in Armenia before returning to build a trailblazing career. 

"Young women need to persevere and follow their dreams," she said.

Paniz Faryoussefi, the first woman to conduct the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, leads the ensemble at the Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran on Nov. 13, 2025.
Paniz Faryoussefi, the first woman to conduct the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, leads the ensemble at the Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran on Nov. 13, 2025. (AFP/-)

At the podium, she led the 50-strong orchestra through works by Austria's Franz Schubert, Finland's Jean Sibelius and the Soviet-Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian.

"I hope this marks a new era for young Iranian women and that they will understand that [...] they should not be afraid," she said. "It is the only gateway to emancipation.

"A friend saw a little girl in the audience mimicking my movements. He thought a dream was already taking root in her, that she was thinking she too could one day achieve the same thing."

The concerts took place over two days and attracted large crowds.

Said Shourabi, 53, works in metal fabrication and wasn't a big concertgoer until his daughter, who was out of town, bought him the tickets and insisted he go along.  

"In Iran," he said, "women have always been held back and haven't been able to fully express their talents, even if I'm sure they're just as capable as men." 

Hairdresser Fariba Aghai, 44, was delighted to see a woman take up the baton at the orchestra, lamenting that women singers still can't perform at concerts or publish their own songs.

"They shouldn't have to sell themselves short and should know that they're capable of anything," she said.

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
School collapses raise concerns over misplaced priorities in education budget

School collapses raise concerns over misplaced priorities in education budget
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

Related Articles

Iranians struggle with GPS disruption after Israel war

The curious case of strikes on Iran, a threat to the rules-based global order

Government advises Indonesians in Iran to ready for evacuation

Prosecutor vs convict

Charting out the rupiah exchange rate movement

Related Article

Iranians struggle with GPS disruption after Israel war

The curious case of strikes on Iran, a threat to the rules-based global order

Government advises Indonesians in Iran to ready for evacuation

Prosecutor vs convict

Charting out the rupiah exchange rate movement

Popular

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
School collapses raise concerns over misplaced priorities in education budget

School collapses raise concerns over misplaced priorities in education budget
EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

EU bows to pressure on loosening AI, privacy rules

More in Culture

 View more
A view on the launchpad after Long March 2F rocket carrying the Shenzhou-21 spacecraft with astronauts Zhang Hongzhang, Zhang Lu, and Wu Fei blasted off to China's Tiangong space station from the launchpad at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China on Oct. 31, 2025.
Science & Tech

China readies Shenzhou mission ahead of schedule after spacecraft damage
Paniz Faryoussefi, the first woman to conduct the Tehran Symphony Orchestra, leads the ensemble at the Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran on Nov. 13, 2025.
Art & Culture

Iran's first woman orchestra conductor inspires
A Kajang Customary House (Balla) owned by the Ammatoa Kajang Indigenous Community, Bulukumba regency, South Sulawesi. (Images courtesy of Aliansi Masyarakat Adat Nusantara (AMAN))
Environment

The best climate solution for Indonesia lies with its people

Highlight
View of 'Now Showing’ movie list is seen in front of Cinema XXI inside a shopping mall at Jl. Basuki Rachmat, East Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, Nov. 13.
Economy

RI’s film industry boom leaves little room for small producers
North Jakarta school blast cartoon
Editorial

Childhood lost, online
Shattered dreams: A school guard removes debris from a collapsed classroom on Tuesday, November 04, 2025, at SMK Negeri 1 Gunung Putri Vocational High School in Bogor regency, West Java. The Bogor Regency Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) said that the roof of SMK Negeri 1 Gunung Putri collapsed after heavy rain and strong winds hit the area on Monday, damaging five school buildings and injuring 42 students.
Archipelago

School collapses raise concerns over misplaced priorities in education budget

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Energy ministry clears Freeport to restart operations after landslide
Europe

Pope hosts Hollywood stars at Vatican, laments decline in movie-going
Americas

Gen Z-styled protests spread in Mexico, fueled by mayor's murder
Science & Tech

China readies Shenzhou mission ahead of schedule after spacecraft damage
Americas

Massive march in Brazil marks first big UN climate protest in years
Economy

Trump cuts tariffs on beef, coffee and other foods as inflation concerns mount
Americas

Brazil seeks biofuel boom, but critics query climate impact
Middle East and Africa

UN Security Council to vote Monday on Trump Gaza plan

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.