Palestinian actor says he can't attend Oscars because of US travel ban

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In a December proclamation restricting entry of foreign nationals, Trump said he had "determined to fully restrict and limit the entry of individuals using travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority."
alestinian actor Motaz Malhees said a travel ban imposed by the United States President Donald Trump administration is preventing him from attending this weekend's Academy Awards, whose nominees include a movie in which he has a starring role.
The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film about a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in 2024, has been Oscar-nominated for best international feature film.
Malhees, who plays the role of a call center operator attempting to help her, said he cannot attend the Academy Awards show, known as the Oscars, because he has been barred from entering the US.
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"I am not allowed to enter the United States because of my Palestinian citizenship," Malhees said on Instagram, adding "it hurts" he would not attend the Oscars.
In a December proclamation restricting entry of foreign nationals, Trump said he had "determined to fully restrict and limit the entry of individuals using travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority."
The proclamation restricting entry of people from some countries cited security reasons and went into effect on Jan. 1, according to the State Department's website.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The movie was spurred by an incident in which five of Rajab's family members and two ambulance workers who went to save her were also killed by Israeli fire. Israel says the incident is under review.
Malhees says the film's other Palestinian cast members have citizenship that allows US travel but he only holds a Palestinian passport.
Trump has also attempted to deport foreign pro-Palestinian voices from the United States. On Friday, an immigration judge ordered the release of Leqaa Kordia, who lost over 170 family members in Gaza and has been detained for a year. Two previous orders have not led to her release.
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