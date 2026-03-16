Lebaran 2026 style: Earth tones, ‘beskap’ and layered looks

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
This year's Idul Fitri fashion is leaning toward looser, layered silhouettes with a contemporary touch and statement details as consumers look for wearable styles that last beyond the holiday.
n the final days of Ramadan, shoppers begin filling markets and boutiques in search of the perfect Lebaran outfit. For many Indonesians, the clothes worn on Idul Fitri are part of the celebration itself, carrying them from morning prayers to a day of visiting relatives and friends.
With so many silhouettes, shades and statements competing for attention, choosing the right ensemble can feel overwhelming. To help navigate the sartorial maze, some of the country’s leading designers share how to step into Lebaran with polish and confidence.
While white and off-white remain the festive season's perennial favorites, they are no longer the only choices.
After years of craving catharsis through mournful ballads, Indonesian listeners appear to have moved on with an emotional reset.Read on The Weekender
“People used to wear the same outfit from the morning prayer at the mosque all the way through to their visits with friends and relatives,” said modest wear designer Itang Yunasz.
“Now it’s different. White or ivory still feels appropriate for the mosque but later, when they go out to spend the day visiting family and friends, they usually change into something more stylish and festive,” he said.
Itang unveiled his creations for this year's Lebaran on Feb. 9 at the Sopo Del Tower in South Jakarta. His lineup combined two Batak textiles by Tobatenun: ulos Ragi Hotang, known for its intertwining motif of rattan vines, and ulos Sadum, adorned with repeating geometric designs inspired by Arabesque art.
The textiles were paired with panels of rayon, linen and bamboo viscose in a palette dominated by shades of blue and earth tones, while bold wine accents gave the outfits a fresh, contemporary feel.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.