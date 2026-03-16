Lebaran 2026 style: Earth tones, ‘beskap’ and layered looks

Models present a selection from Itang Yunasz’s latest modest wear collection, crafted from handwoven textiles by Tobatenun, during a Ramadan 2026 showcase on Feb. 9 at the Sopo Del Tower in Kuningan, South Jakarta. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

This year's Idul Fitri fashion is leaning toward looser, layered silhouettes with a contemporary touch and statement details as consumers look for wearable styles that last beyond the holiday.

I n the final days of Ramadan, shoppers begin filling markets and boutiques in search of the perfect Lebaran outfit. For many Indonesians, the clothes worn on Idul Fitri are part of the celebration itself, carrying them from morning prayers to a day of visiting relatives and friends.

With so many silhouettes, shades and statements competing for attention, choosing the right ensemble can feel overwhelming. To help navigate the sartorial maze, some of the country’s leading designers share how to step into Lebaran with polish and confidence.

While white and off-white remain the festive season's perennial favorites, they are no longer the only choices.

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“People used to wear the same outfit from the morning prayer at the mosque all the way through to their visits with friends and relatives,” said modest wear designer Itang Yunasz.

“Now it’s different. White or ivory still feels appropriate for the mosque but later, when they go out to spend the day visiting family and friends, they usually change into something more stylish and festive,” he said.

Itang unveiled his creations for this year's Lebaran on Feb. 9 at the Sopo Del Tower in South Jakarta. His lineup combined two Batak textiles by Tobatenun: ulos Ragi Hotang, known for its intertwining motif of rattan vines, and ulos Sadum, adorned with repeating geometric designs inspired by Arabesque art.

The textiles were paired with panels of rayon, linen and bamboo viscose in a palette dominated by shades of blue and earth tones, while bold wine accents gave the outfits a fresh, contemporary feel.