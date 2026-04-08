Indonesia, UK shift research from lab to real-world solutions

Lab to life: A community outreach program on blood pressure treatment for cardiovascular risk, led by the team of Delvac Oceandy and Efta Triastuti, took place between August and December 2025 in Malang, East Java. (Courtesy of British Council/-)

I ndonesia and the United Kingdom are ramping up research collaboration, with a shared focus on translating scientific findings into practical solutions, an approach that aligns with Indonesia’s push for research downstreaming.

Through the International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF), the British Council and the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology are funding joint research across health, technology and environmental sustainability. The goal is not just to generate knowledge, but to ensure findings are applied in policies or public services to tackle real-world problems.

British Council Indonesia director Summer Xia said the initiative is designed to strengthen knowledge-sharing between scientists from both countries while deepening bilateral ties.

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“We want to enable researchers to build networks so that when they return to Indonesia, they can work here, mentor their peers and translate research into real-world solutions,” Xia said.

This emphasis on applying research was in focus at the Indonesia-UK Research Translation Forum, held by the British Council and the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry in Jakarta earlier this month. The event brought together researchers, policymakers and industry players to explore ways to improve pathways for health innovation and drug development.

One ISPF-backed study, which adopts a problem-based approach in line with Indonesia’s downstreaming agenda, examines how blood pressure drugs can be used to control cardiovascular disease.

The research is led by Delvac Oceandy and Efta Triastuti. Their team is investigating genetic factors that influence how patients respond to blood pressure medication, with the findings already being used to train local health workers in patient treatment.