TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors
Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire
Rupiah’s confidence test
America's currency is the Global South's problem

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors
Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire
Rupiah’s confidence test
America's currency is the Global South's problem

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia, UK shift research from lab to real-world solutions

Collaboration focuses on applying research, from cardiovascular care to policy design, with measurable global impact.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, April 8, 2026 Published on Apr. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-04-08T07:11:11+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Lab to life: A community outreach program on blood pressure treatment for cardiovascular risk, led by the team of Delvac Oceandy and Efta Triastuti, took place between August and December 2025 in Malang, East Java. Lab to life: A community outreach program on blood pressure treatment for cardiovascular risk, led by the team of Delvac Oceandy and Efta Triastuti, took place between August and December 2025 in Malang, East Java. (Courtesy of British Council/-)

I

ndonesia and the United Kingdom are ramping up research collaboration, with a shared focus on translating scientific findings into practical solutions, an approach that aligns with Indonesia’s push for research downstreaming.

Through the International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF), the British Council and the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology are funding joint research across health, technology and environmental sustainability. The goal is not just to generate knowledge, but to ensure findings are applied in policies or public services to tackle real-world problems.

British Council Indonesia director Summer Xia said the initiative is designed to strengthen knowledge-sharing between scientists from both countries while deepening bilateral ties.

From The Weekender

Everyone gets a holiday ... except mothers?

The trip was supposed to be a break for everyone in my extended family. So why was my mother-in-law up in the wee hours?

Read on The Weekender

“We want to enable researchers to build networks so that when they return to Indonesia, they can work here, mentor their peers and translate research into real-world solutions,” Xia said.

This emphasis on applying research was in focus at the Indonesia-UK Research Translation Forum, held by the British Council and the Higher Education, Science and Technology Ministry in Jakarta earlier this month. The event brought together researchers, policymakers and industry players to explore ways to improve pathways for health innovation and drug development.

One ISPF-backed study, which adopts a problem-based approach in line with Indonesia’s downstreaming agenda, examines how blood pressure drugs can be used to control cardiovascular disease.

The research is led by Delvac Oceandy and Efta Triastuti. Their team is investigating genetic factors that influence how patients respond to blood pressure medication, with the findings already being used to train local health workers in patient treatment.

Popular

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors

TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors
Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire

Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire

Related Articles

UK meningitis outbreak cases rise to 34, official says

Clean air cannot wait for Asia’s megacities

WHO warns of health risks from 'black rain' in Iran

Related Article

UK meningitis outbreak cases rise to 34, official says

Clean air cannot wait for Asia’s megacities

WHO warns of health risks from 'black rain' in Iran

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Modern slavery: Beyond the myth of chains and shackles

Popular

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks

Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' as US, Iran start talks
TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors

TNI hands over acid attack case to military prosecutors
Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire

Govt doubles down on diplomacy as Hormuz risks persist despite ceasefire

More in Culture

 View more
Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle (left) gestures as she speaks with Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj at the ‘Hridaynath Mangeshkar Awards’ in Mumbai on October 26, 2016.
People

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle dies aged 92
Fans hold a flag as the girl group KATSEYE performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 10, 2026.
Entertainment

Justin Bieber fans flood Coachella festival for headlining show
This handout picture released on April 7, 2026, by NASA shows Earth as it dips beyond the lunar horizon, also known as “Earthset,“ as seen from the Orion spacecraft on April 6, 2026. The Artemis II astronauts wrapped up their lunar flyby as they continue their journey back to Earth on Tuesday, bringing with them rich celestial observations including little-known lunar craters, a solar eclipse and meteor strikes that scientists hope will open doors.
Science & Tech

Artemis II lunar mission draws flood of conspiracy theories

Highlight
A woman walks past a giant billboard reading 'The Strait of Hormuz remains closed' at the Revolution Square in Tehran on April 12, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

US military to block ships from Iranian ports after talks yield no agreement
Several journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate the World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java on May 2, 2025. The protest, organized by the Surabaya chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI Surabaya) and other civic groups, condemn every intimidation and violent acts against journalists.
Editorial

Stop press harassment
Constitutional Court Justice Liliek Prisbawono Adi (right) takes his oath of office during his inauguration ceremony at the State Palace in Jakarta on April 10, 2026. Liliek replace former justice Anwar Usman who retired after serving for 15 years in the Constitutional Court.
Politics

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Oil, gas and coal are officially a systemic financial risk
Academia

Clean nickel paradox vs. fossil fuel dominance
Markets

US oil benchmark jumps 8%, surpasses $100 after failed US-Iran talks
Society

Authorities raid illegal nitrous oxide storage amid abuse concerns
Academia

Hedging security in the Gulf is risky
Asia & Pacific

Australia PM to travel to Malaysia, Brunei for fuel talks
Middle East and Africa

UN force in Lebanon says Israeli tank rammed its vehicles in south
Politics

Gibran’s ad hoc judges proposal in acid attack case draws legal doubt
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia, UK shift research from lab to real-world solutions

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.