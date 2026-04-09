TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya
New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast
AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias
Stop press harassment

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya
New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast
AI fluency hides a persistent Western bias
Stop press harassment

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Hipdut rising: 2025’s breakout sound of Indonesian youth

Blending hip-hop and dangdut, the music genre has moved from experimental to the mainstream, driven by new artists and growing audiences, with its pioneers now looking to scale the movement this year and beyond.

Felix Martua (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Contributor/Jakarta
Thu, April 9, 2026 Published on Apr. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-04-08T08:14:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Sound shapers: Hipdut musicians of the Antinrml collective (from left), Naykilla, Jemsii and Tenxi, pose with their trophies on Nov. 19 at the Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards 2025 in Jakarta. Sound shapers: Hipdut musicians of the Antinrml collective (from left), Naykilla, Jemsii and Tenxi, pose with their trophies on Nov. 19 at the Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards 2025 in Jakarta. (YouTube/AMI Awards/-)

B

eyond expectations, 2025 became the year of hipdut. It was also a year dominated by young, emerging artists from the Antinrml collective and label making waves with unprecedented success. In a single year, multiple Antinrml talents, including dia, Jemsii, Naykilla, Suisei and Tenxi, not only introduced hipdut to the mainstream but also began rewriting the rules of stardom in Indonesia’s increasingly dynamic music industry.

The prospect of 2025 being remembered this way feels galvanizing for music producer 808Bunny, or just “Bunny” for short, who is also chief director of Antinrml.

"The accomplishment I feel the proudest [about] is when everyone can finally accept hipdut, which is a cross-genre between hip-hop and dangdut," Bunny said on March 27.

From The Weekender

‘Swipe Therapy’: On dating, heartbreak and healing in the digital age

Mira Sumanti's Swipe Therapy is part memoir, part survival guide for anyone who has ever loved messily and learned slowly.

Read on The Weekender

"On top of that, people have understood that dangdut, musically, can still be enjoyed by the Gen Z audience, and there's no need to be shy about it."

Salty-sweet

At last year's Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards in November, Jemsii, Naykilla and Tenxi made history as their chart-topping megahit "Garam & Madu (Sakit Dadaku)" [Salt and honey (my chest hurts)] became the first hipdut song to score a win in the highly coveted “best of the best production” category.

Despite earning industry recognition, Jemsii said it was when other artists started experimenting with hipdut that made him realize the genre’s staying power.

Popular

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya
New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Related Articles

When ideas prevail: How nine men shaped the destiny of Indonesia

Kremlin says President Prabowo may visit Russia for talks with Putin

Show up, show off and call it self-care: Strong is the new flex

Related Article

When ideas prevail: How nine men shaped the destiny of Indonesia

Kremlin says President Prabowo may visit Russia for talks with Putin

Show up, show off and call it self-care: Strong is the new flex

​​Beyond tropical: How Indonesian design is evolving today

Goodbyes in tides: Grief, memory, and the music of Sufjan Stevens

Popular

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya

No more motorcycles for free meals program, says Purbaya
New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions

New justice puts Constitutional Court in spotlight amid TNI Law petitions
Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

Govt insists on growth target as World Bank lowers forecast

More in Culture

 View more
Waste lessons: At a house-like installation made of wire mesh and plastic bottles suspended on threads, Noud Sleumer explains the importance of separating waste at home during the exhibition on Feb. 5, 2026, where it can have the greatest impact across the system.
Environment

‘Bukan Tentang Sampah’: Why waste never goes away
Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle (left) gestures as she speaks with Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj at the ‘Hridaynath Mangeshkar Awards’ in Mumbai on October 26, 2016.
People

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle dies aged 92
Fans hold a flag as the girl group KATSEYE performs during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 10, 2026.
Entertainment

Justin Bieber fans flood Coachella festival for headlining show

Highlight
United States War Secretary Pete Hegseth (back, left) and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (back, right) poses after the signing of a memorandum of understanding at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., the US, on April 13, 2026.
Americas

Sovereignty concerns loom over new security pact with US
Clever trick: A farmer rolls up rope while installing netting over a rice field on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Banyudono, Boyolali, Central Java. According to the farmer, installing the netting costs Rp 720,000 (US$42.68), to protect the rice crop from bird pests.
Editorial

Bracing for ‘Godzilla’
Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (center) stands next to President Prabowo Subianto (right) as they wait for the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Jan. 11, 2025. BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
Politics

Cabinet secretary under fire for attacking analysts 

The Latest

 View more
Americas

World Bank could provide up to $100 billion in funds for countries hit by war, Banga says
Academia

Lose and lose in the Strait of Hormuz
Americas

Pope Leo issues warning on democracy after Trump criticism
Conversation

‘Swipe Therapy’: On dating, heartbreak and healing in the digital age
Middle East and Africa

Canada, UK, Australia, Japan call for 'urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon'
Middle East and Africa

US hosts rare Israel-Lebanon talks, progress unclear
Academia

Not about food: The brutal truth about malnutrition
Society

Malaysia detains 210 Indonesians in maritime crackdown
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Hipdut rising: 2025’s breakout sound of Indonesian youth

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.