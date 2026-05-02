Brewing inclusion, one cup at a time

At your service: Bagas (center), a 19-year-old employee with Down syndrome, waits for orders at the counter of Kopi Kamu in South Jakarta on April 18, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Kopi Kamu in South Jakarta creates jobs for people with Down syndrome, showing how inclusive workplaces can open pathways beyond stigma.

Behind the bustle of a street corner in South Jakarta stands a coffee shop that looks like any other.

Few realize it is an inclusive coffee shop called Kopi Kamu, located on Jl. Wijaya 1 in South Jakarta. The café employs people with disabilities and vulnerable groups as baristas and service staff, while providing a disability-friendly environment, including for individuals with Down syndrome.

General manager Gabriel Joseph Pesik said the initiative began at the Eco Living Festival in Pondok Indah, South Jakarta, where owner Rocky Pesik encountered a booth run by individuals with Down syndrome.

“At the Eco Living Festival in Pondok Indah, Pak Rocky Pesik found a booth run by individuals with Down syndrome serving coffee and returned three times to buy the same drink,” said Gabriel, the owner’s son.

Mid-shift flow: Aziz, a 24-year-old server with Down syndrome, prepares to deliver a customer’s order at Kopi Kamu in South Jakarta on April 18, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

On his third visit, Rocky learned from the Association of Parents of Children with Down Syndrome (POTADS) that they had no permanent outlet and offered them a space at Kopi Kamu, he added.

Gabriel said at least 10 individuals with Down syndrome are employed at the café, aged between 18 and 26, evenly split between five men and five women, including Ikhlas, Arief, Aziz, Bagas, Usman, Graciela, Nabilah, Nabila, Vanessa and Alim.