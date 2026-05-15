‘Unbound’: Quiet devastation woven through light and form

Blue stillness: A visitor lingers in a space filled with a serene, almost idyllic atmosphere from oversized photographs of icy glaciers and turquoise seas by Diane Tuft on April 23, 2026, during the opening of Unbound: Resonating Light, a joint exhibition featuring the works of Tuft and Allyson Jeong at NODE by ISA Art and Design in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. (JP/Sylviana Hamdani)

The exhibition pairs Allyson Jeong’s meditations on movement and release with Diane Tuft’s photographs of serene beauty, weaving a record of ecological loss.

O ne balmy morning in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, the halls of NODE by ISA Art and Design felt like an oasis: Along the walls hung oversized photographs by American artist Diane Tuft, depicting icy blue glaciers and turquoise waters in striking detail.

At the far end, a stainless steel sculpture by South Korean jeweler and sculptor Allyson Jeong hung from the ceiling, a dimpled sphere anchoring it to the floor as its chain swayed gently, scattering glints of light across the room. Nearby, the metallic chime of Aaron Taylor Kuffner’s kinetic sculpture Gamelatron echoed softly through the space.

On view from April 24 to May 24, Unbound: Resonating Light pairs Jeong’s jewelry and installations with Tuft’s atmospheric photographs.

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Landscapes on edge

“Everything you’re seeing [in these photographs] doesn’t exist anymore,” Tuft said during the exhibition opening.

The places remain, but the landscapes have changed dramatically due to ozone depletion, global warming and melting glaciers, transformations she has documented since 1998.

“In a world that is becoming increasingly digital, I hope [visitors] can feel the spatial energy of the metal and the light, and find their own sense of resonance in that space.” — Allyson Jeong