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Island girls No Na join global rise of Southeast Asian music

A year after debuting with an American record label, the Indonesian girl group is riding a Southeast Asian wave that is pushing the region’s music onto the global stage.

Yohana Belinda (Contributor)
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Mon, May 18, 2026 Published on May. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-05-18T10:54:37+07:00

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Tropical pulse: Members of Indonesian band No Na (from left) Shazfa Adesya, Esther Geraldine, Baila Fauri and Christy Gardena embrace its island girl aesthetic in an undated promotional photo. Tropical pulse: Members of Indonesian band No Na (from left) Shazfa Adesya, Esther Geraldine, Baila Fauri and Christy Gardena embrace its island girl aesthetic in an undated promotional photo. (Courtesy of 88rising/-)

F

or years, Japan, China and South Korea dominated Asian pop culture, turning entertainment into soft power with a global reach. Now, Southeast Asian acts are carving out their own space, bringing their languages, traditions and sounds to audiences that care less and less about borders.

Indonesian girl group No Na is part of that shift.

One year after debuting with 88rising, a New York-based label focusing on Asian music, the quartet of Esther Geraldine, Baila Fauri, Christy Gardena and Shazfa “Shaz” Adesya has emerged on a rising Southeast Asian wave alongside the Philippines’ BINI, Thailand’s 4EVE and Malaysia’s DOLLA.

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Online, fans and artists have increasingly embraced the term “SEAblings”, a portmanteau of “SEA” for Southeast Asia and “siblings”, to describe a growing sense of regional solidarity and a shared rise across borders.

For No Na, that momentum feels deeply personal.

“It's truly an honor to be mentioned alongside such incredible women and artists in the industry. We're proud to represent Indonesia, and it's inspiring to see more Southeast Asian acts gaining global recognition together,” the group said.

“Our goal has always been to put Indonesia on the map and use this platform to showcase our culture to the world in an authentic and meaningful way.” — No Na

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