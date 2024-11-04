Prabowo visits KIM-backed candidates in Bali

President Prabowo Subianto (second right) and former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo speak on Nov. 3, 2024, after their dinner meeting at Javanese restaurant Omar Semar in Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara /Galih Pradipta)

President Prabowo Subianto (second right) and former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo speak on Nov. 3, 2024, after their dinner meeting at Javanese restaurant Omar Semar in Surakarta, Central Java. (Antara /Galih Pradipta)

The President took off on a whirlwind visit over the weekend to regional head candidates in Bali that have the backing of his political alliance, even endorsing the Denpasar gubernatorial candidate's promise to build a new airport in the province's north.

President Prabowo Subianto has taken matters into his own hands to ensure that candidates backed by his big-tent electoral alliance, the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), will win big in this month’s regional head elections.

In his first series of work visits as President, Prabowo departed on Sunday from Merauke in South Papua to Denpasar in Bali, where he was greeted by KIM-backed gubernatorial candidate Made Mulawan Arya.

The Gerindra politician has been a member of the Denpasar Legislative Council for the past 10 years, and is widely seen as the figure behind Prabowo’s election victory in the island province in February.

Arya’s running mate is Putu Agus Suradnyana, a former Buleleng regent who served two terms, and the pair are up against former governor Wayan Koster and two-term Badung Regent I Nyoman Giri Prasta, who are backed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P),

Prabowo hosted a luncheon on Sunday afternoon in Denpasar to meet with Arya, Suradnyana and other KIM-backed candidates contesting the regional head elections in Bali.

“I hope, pray and encourage Made Muliawan Arya’s election as Bali governor, assisted by his deputy Putu Agus Suradnyana," Prabowo told reporters on the sidelines of the luncheon, as quoted by Antara.

Read also: Prabowo consolidates supporters into new group