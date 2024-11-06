TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Muhammadiyah declares vote buying 'haram' ahead of regional elections

Muhammadiyah has declared vote buying haram for the 2024 regional elections, urging clean elections and condemning the practice as a threat to democracy.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 6, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Muhammadiyah declares vote buying 'haram' ahead of regional elections Volunteers fold ballots for the 2024 regional elections on Nov. 4, 2024, at the Bogor Regency General Elections Commission’s (KPU) warehouse in Klapanunggal, Bogor regency, West Java. (Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya )

M

uhammadiyah, Indonesia's second largest Muslim organization, has issued a fatwa (edict) against vote buying for the upcoming 2024 regional elections, declaring the practice as haram.

The prohibition was determined during a recent meeting of the Tarjih and Tajdid Council, and specifically targets bribery, rewards and vote buying, which are seen as contrary to Islamic values.

“The 2024 regional elections on Nov. 27 require Muhammadiyah to assert its stance and issue guidance for all members, cadres and the wider community to help create a government that is clean and oriented toward beneficial public policies,” Busyro Muqoddas, head of Muhammadiyah’s legal division, stated in a written release received by Kompas on Monday.

Busyro highlighted that vote buying had become a serious social, cultural and political phenomenon affecting public morality. The practices foster a culture of pragmatism and lowers the quality of democracy by favoring private interests over public welfare.

“This practice poses a severe threat to Indonesian democracy, as it removes the essence of justice and concern for the people,” Busyro added.

“The normalization of vote buying has led to corruption, abuse of power and the erosion of people’s sovereignty.”

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Busyro further noted that regional elections should allow citizens to choose leaders and bureaucrats who are clean, honest and committed to democracy, law and human rights, as mandated by the 1945 Constitution.

Muhammadiyah has thus issued four appeals to create peaceful and fair regional elections free from vote buying, which erodes democratic principles and values.

First, Muhammadiyah pushes for improvement in elections management and governance, substantive democracy enforcement and government management based on Pancasila and religious values.

Second, Muhammadiyah recommends that all members exercise their political rights in a smart and critical way and consider the interests of organization, congregation and the public in their region.

Third, the organization is calling on its leadership at all levels to push for an election that is honest, clean, democratic and that considers the people’s interests while avoiding vote buying and actions that violate religious norms.

Fourth, regional executive boards should disseminate Muhammadiyah stance to the executive boards of districts, sub-districts and villages.

“Regional elections must produce leaders who are loyal to the spirit of Pancasila and religion and who can manage state bureaucracy with integrity,” Busyro said.

Previously, the head of Muhammadiyah’s Tarjih and Tajdid Council, Syamsul Anwar, also mentioned the significance of upholding democratic integrity and curbing damaging transactional politics.

“Muhammadiyah emphasizes that vote buying is a serious threat to true democracy,” Syamsul said at Muhammadiyah office in Yogyakarta in October.

Popular

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections
Government keen to break online gambling habit

Government keen to break online gambling habit

Related Articles

Village heads can be fired for not maintaining neutrality in regional races: Home Ministry

Dharma Pongrekun unrepentant over unfounded claims

Muhammadiyah wastes opportunity to lead fight climate change

Muhammadiyah welcomes mining permit policy, sparking grassroots backlash

MUI in hot water over interfaith greetings debacle

Related Article

Village heads can be fired for not maintaining neutrality in regional races: Home Ministry

Dharma Pongrekun unrepentant over unfounded claims

Muhammadiyah wastes opportunity to lead fight climate change

Muhammadiyah welcomes mining permit policy, sparking grassroots backlash

MUI in hot water over interfaith greetings debacle

Popular

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections
Government keen to break online gambling habit

Government keen to break online gambling habit

More in Indonesia

 View more
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (left) shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto during a joint press conference following their meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo, Wong usher in stronger bilateral ties
Former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok (center), talks to former cabinet secretary to president Joko Widodo, Pramono Anung (left), and former deputy governor of Banten province, Rano Karno, during a media opportunity in Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2024. Pramono and Karno are running for governor and deputy governor of the capital in the upcoming regional election.
Presidential Race

Pramono-Rano going strong in Jakarta race, surveys show
Former West Java governor and Jakarta gubernatorial nominee Ridwan Kamil (second left) cooks traditional Betawi kerak telor on Sept. 4, 2024, during his visit to Setu Babakan Betawi cultural village in Jakarta to meet and discuss with former Jakarta governor Fauzi Bowo.
Regional Elections

KIM remains ineffective as candidates struggle in opinion polls

Highlight
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024.
Americas

Trump claims victory over Harris in US presidential election
Central Java gubernatorial candidate Andika Perkasa (left) shakes hands with rival Ahmad Luthfi (second left) while their respective running mates Hendrar Prihadi and Taj Yasin follow suit after their first public debate at the Marina Convention Center, Semarang, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Editorial

Educate, don’t exploit, voters
Former World Bank development policy and partnerships managing director Mari Elka Pangestu speaks at the 12th Annual International Forum on Economic Development and Public Policy (AIFED) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 in Nusa Dua, Bali.
Economy

Middle-class spending key to fixing GDP growth: Economic Council

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo, Wong usher in stronger bilateral ties
Asia & Pacific

Singapore 'deeply invested' in Indonesia’s success, PM says
Economy

Rupiah down, IDX Composite drops as Trump wins US election
Presidential Race

Pramono-Rano going strong in Jakarta race, surveys show
Americas

Diaspora hopes for warmer US-Indonesia ties amid election tumult
Companies

Apple reportedly pledges investment after ban of iPhone 16
Economy

Number of unemployed Indonesians falls to 7.47 million
Regional Elections

KIM remains ineffective as candidates struggle in opinion polls
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.