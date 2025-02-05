Regional heads’ inauguration postponed until Feb. 20

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station during a revote for the 2024 regional election in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Dec. 3, 2024. (Antara/Adwit Pramono)

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station during a revote for the 2024 regional election in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Dec. 3, 2024. (Antara/Adwit Pramono)

While all regional heads sworn in on Feb. 20 will be inaugurated by Prabowo, only governors will be inducted by the President in a ceremony after the Feb. 24 ruling hearing. The elected regents and mayors will be inaugurated by their respective governors.

The inauguration of newly elected regional heads has been postponed until Feb. 20 as the Constitutional Court began reading its interlocutory rulings on hundreds of petitions challenging the results of the 2024 simultaneous regional elections on Tuesday.

The government and the House of Representatives initially agreed to hold the simultaneous inauguration for undisputed regional leaders-elect, including governors, regents, mayors and their respective deputies, on Thursday. President Prabowo Subianto was expected to inaugurate the elected governors, mayors, regents and their respective deputies simultaneously.

However, the move raised concerns among election observers that the decision would not be in line with a Constitutional Court ruling mandating simultaneous inauguration for all regional heads elected in the 2024 polls. Incumbent regional leaders also voiced their concerns that the Feb. 6 date meant that they would not serve in the offices for a full five years.

On Monday, House of Representatives Commission II overseeing home affairs held a meeting with Home Minister Tito Karnavian, as well as election organizers and supervisory bodies to discuss the matter, and they decided to move the inauguration ceremony to Feb. 20.

“We have reported to the President, and he chose Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025,” Tito said at the meeting. “The location is still being discussed, but it will definitely take place in Jakarta.”

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: House clears way for undisputed regional heads to be inaugurated soon