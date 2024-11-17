West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

Vying to lead: West Java gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left to right) Acep Adang Ruhiat-Gitalis Dwinatarina, Jeje Wiradinata-Ronal Surapradja, Ahmad Syaikhu-Ilham Habibie and Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan pose for a photo during the ballot number drawing ceremony at the West Java General Elections Commission (KPU) office in Bandung, West Java, on Sept. 23. (Antara/Novrian Arbi)

Instead of seeing the famed candidates initially projected to run, the West Java regional election this year features less popular figures vying to lead the country’s most populous province, with parties backing each candidate competing to secure a significant voter base for future elections.

Recent surveys conducted by various pollsters show only one out of the four candidate pairings standing out in the polls. They are former Purwakarta regent Dedi Mulyadi and his running mate, former Sumedang deputy regent Erwan Setiawan.

Dedi and Erwan run on the ticket of five parties within the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), the electoral alliance supporting President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in February’s election. Nine other parties that do not have a seat in the legislature also support the pairing.

Dedi is a politician of Prabowo-founded Gerindra, the largest party in the province by representation in the local legislature.

Another major candidate pairing in the race is Ahmad Syaikhu-Ilham Akbar Habibie, with the former becoming the leader of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), the second-largest party in West Java, and the latter being the eldest son of late president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie. Their nomination is also backed by the NasDem Party and the United Development Party (PPP).

The other two candidate pairs are endorsed by single parties. Former lawmaker Acep Adang Ruhiat and singer-turned-politician Gitalis Dwi Natarina are running on the ticket of the National Awakening Party (PKB). Meanwhile, ex-Pangandaran regent Jeje Wiradinata and entertainer Ronal Surapradja are endorsed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

