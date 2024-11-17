TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

Instead of seeing the famed candidates initially projected to run, the West Java regional election this year features less popular figures vying to lead the country’s most populous province, with parties backing each candidate competing to secure a significant voter base for future elections.

Radhiyya Indra and Adi Marsiela (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta/Bandung
Sun, November 17, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province Vying to lead: West Java gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left to right) Acep Adang Ruhiat-Gitalis Dwinatarina, Jeje Wiradinata-Ronal Surapradja, Ahmad Syaikhu-Ilham Habibie and Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan pose for a photo during the ballot number drawing ceremony at the West Java General Elections Commission (KPU) office in Bandung, West Java, on Sept. 23. (Antara/Novrian Arbi)
Indonesia Decides

Instead of seeing famed candidates initially projected to run, the West Java regional election this year features less popular figures vying to lead the country’s most populous province, with parties backing each candidate competing to secure a significant voter base for future elections.

Recent surveys conducted by various pollsters show only one out of the four candidate pairings standing out in the polls. They are former Purwakarta regent Dedi Mulyadi and his running mate, former Sumedang deputy regent Erwan Setiawan.

Dedi and Erwan run on the ticket of five parties within the Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), the electoral alliance supporting President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in February’s election. Nine other parties that do not have a seat in the legislature also support the pairing.

Dedi is a politician of Prabowo-founded Gerindra, the largest party in the province by representation in the local legislature.

Another major candidate pairing in the race is Ahmad Syaikhu-Ilham Akbar Habibie, with the former becoming the leader of the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), the second-largest party in West Java, and the latter being the eldest son of late president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie. Their nomination is also backed by the NasDem Party and the United Development Party (PPP).

The other two candidate pairs are endorsed by single parties. Former lawmaker Acep Adang Ruhiat and singer-turned-politician Gitalis Dwi Natarina are running on the ticket of the National Awakening Party (PKB). Meanwhile, ex-Pangandaran regent Jeje Wiradinata and entertainer Ronal Surapradja are endorsed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

Read also: Ministry suspends local social aid until after elections

Popular

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Indonesia to return ART units to China

Indonesia to return ART units to China
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Related Articles

Pramono widens lead over Ridwan in Jakarta race

Banten election: Local dynasty and KIM square up for governorship

Prabowo gathers regional heads ahead of two-week trip abroad

KIM remains ineffective as candidates struggle in opinion polls

Bali election: Another test for PDI-P’s regional strength

Related Article

Pramono widens lead over Ridwan in Jakarta race

Banten election: Local dynasty and KIM square up for governorship

Prabowo gathers regional heads ahead of two-week trip abroad

KIM remains ineffective as candidates struggle in opinion polls

Bali election: Another test for PDI-P’s regional strength

Popular

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Indonesia to return ART units to China

Indonesia to return ART units to China
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

More in Indonesia

 View more
Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center, front) attends a working meeting with House of Representatives Commission I on Nov. 5, 2024, along with her deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right), at the Senayan legislative compound in Jakarta.
Politics

Govt spotlights Big Tech's absence in war on gambling
Vying to lead: West Java gubernatorial candidate pairs (from left to right) Acep Adang Ruhiat-Gitalis Dwinatarina, Jeje Wiradinata-Ronal Surapradja, Ahmad Syaikhu-Ilham Habibie and Dedi Mulyadi-Erwan Setiawan pose for a photo during the ballot number drawing ceremony at the West Java General Elections Commission (KPU) office in Bandung, West Java, on Sept. 23.
Regional Elections

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province
An illustration of a crime scene.
Jakarta

West Jakarta thieves killed after caught stealing motorbikes

Highlight
Jakarta gubernatorial hopeful candidate pair, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung (right) and actor Rano karno (left), walks to the podium after registering their candidacy for the Jakarta election at the Jakarta office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) on Aug. 28, 2024.
Jakarta

Pramono widens lead over Ridwan in Jakarta race
While it is difficult to prove whether alleged copycat is plagiarism or just-taking-inspiration-from, the practice is unethical although not always deemed illegal.
Editorial

Honesty always the best policy
President Prabowo Subianto addresses the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Lima, Peru, on Nov. 14, 2024
Economy

RI can achieve 100% renewable energy within ‘years’, Prabowo tells APEC summit

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Govt spotlights Big Tech's absence in war on gambling
Regional Elections

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province
Companies

Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO
Economy

China's Xi calls for more free trade
Jakarta

West Jakarta thieves killed after caught stealing motorbikes
Food

To be FED by Made is to be loved
Art & Culture

Mushroom houses for Gaza? Arab designers offer home-grown innovations
Entertainment

Mark keeps fostering the people
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.