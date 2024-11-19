State losses in tin corruption case rise following Hendry Lie arrest

Officers escort businessman Hendry Lie (center) to a detainee vehicle on Nov. 19, 2024, after he was interrogated at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta. Investigators at the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes detained Hendry as the beneficiary owner of PT Tinido Inter Nusa in an alleged corruption case on a tin trading system within the tin mining concession area of state-owned tin producer PT Timah from 2015 to 2022 that amounted to Rp 332.6 trillion (US$21 billion) in state losses. (Antara/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

Officers escort businessman Hendry Lie (center) to a detainee vehicle on Nov. 19, 2024, after he was interrogated at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta. Investigators at the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes detained Hendry as the beneficiary owner of PT Tinido Inter Nusa in an alleged corruption case on a tin trading system within the tin mining concession area of state-owned tin producer PT Timah from 2015 to 2022 that amounted to Rp 332.6 trillion (US$21 billion) in state losses. (Antara/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

The Attorney General's Office (AGO) revealed after the arrest of Hendry Lie that the state's financial losses in the tin corruption case had risen from Rp 300 trillion (US$18.97 billion) to Rp 332.6 trillion.

T he Attorney General's Office (AGO) revealed that the state's financial losses in a corruption case involving the commodity trading system within the tin mining concession area of state-owned tin producer PT Timah from 2015 to 2022 amounted to Rp 332.6 trillion (US$21 billion) following the arrest of Hendry Lie.

"Because of the actions of suspect Hendry Lie, along with 20 other suspects currently undergoing trial, the state has suffered financial losses of Rp 332.6 trillion," the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes’s investigation director Abdul Qohar, said early on Tuesday morning, as quoted by Kompas.

Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes Febrie Ardiansyah revealed that the state's losses in the case were initially estimated at Rp 300 trillion.

The total figure has risen following the latest audit and further investigations following Hendry's arrest.

"This serves as evidence, and the prosecutors are confident that this is a real loss, which they will later demand as the state's financial loss," he said.

Agustina Arumsari, investment division head at the Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP), explained that the estimated loss of Rp 300 trillion was determined after consulting six environmental experts.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

She revealed that of the total loss, Rp 271 trillion was attributed to environmental damage.

Further details will be presented in the upcoming trial.

Hendry, the former head of Sriwijaya Air, is the 22nd suspect in the alleged corruption case at the publicly listed PT Timah. He was arrested on Monday evening upon his arrival from Singapore at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

His return to Indonesia was prompted by the expiration of his residence permit, and immigration authorities had revoked his passport. The AGO coordinated with the Immigration Directorate General to impose a travel ban on him.

Abdul explained that the arrest was the result of a collaboration between the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes’ investigation directorate, intelligence agencies and the prosecutor attaché at the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore.

According to information from the Singaporean Immigration and Customs Authority, Hendry entered Singapore on March 25, 2024, for medical purposes. Hendry was questioned as a witness on Feb. 29, 2024, but failed to attend several subsequent summonses during the investigation.