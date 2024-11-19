TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

State losses in tin corruption case rise following Hendry Lie arrest

The Attorney General's Office (AGO) revealed after the arrest of Hendry Lie that the state's financial losses in the tin corruption case had risen from Rp 300 trillion (US$18.97 billion) to Rp 332.6 trillion.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 19, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
State losses in tin corruption case rise following Hendry Lie arrest Officers escort businessman Hendry Lie (center) to a detainee vehicle on Nov. 19, 2024, after he was interrogated at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta. Investigators at the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes detained Hendry as the beneficiary owner of PT Tinido Inter Nusa in an alleged corruption case on a tin trading system within the tin mining concession area of state-owned tin producer PT Timah from 2015 to 2022 that amounted to Rp 332.6 trillion (US$21 billion) in state losses. (Antara/Idlan Dziqri Mahmudi)

T

he Attorney General's Office (AGO) revealed that the state's financial losses in a corruption case involving the commodity trading system within the tin mining concession area of state-owned tin producer PT Timah from 2015 to 2022 amounted to Rp 332.6 trillion (US$21 billion) following the arrest of Hendry Lie.

"Because of the actions of suspect Hendry Lie, along with 20 other suspects currently undergoing trial, the state has suffered financial losses of Rp 332.6 trillion," the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes’s investigation director Abdul Qohar, said early on Tuesday morning, as quoted by Kompas.

Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes Febrie Ardiansyah revealed that the state's losses in the case were initially estimated at Rp 300 trillion.

The total figure has risen following the latest audit and further investigations following Hendry's arrest.

"This serves as evidence, and the prosecutors are confident that this is a real loss, which they will later demand as the state's financial loss," he said.

Agustina Arumsari, investment division head at the Development Finance Comptroller (BPKP), explained that the estimated loss of Rp 300 trillion was determined after consulting six environmental experts.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

She revealed that of the total loss, Rp 271 trillion was attributed to environmental damage.

Further details will be presented in the upcoming trial.

Hendry, the former head of Sriwijaya Air, is the 22nd suspect in the alleged corruption case at the publicly listed PT Timah. He was arrested on Monday evening upon his arrival from Singapore at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

His return to Indonesia was prompted by the expiration of his residence permit, and immigration authorities had revoked his passport. The AGO coordinated with the Immigration Directorate General to impose a travel ban on him.

Abdul explained that the arrest was the result of a collaboration between the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes’ investigation directorate, intelligence agencies and the prosecutor attaché at the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore.

According to information from the Singaporean Immigration and Customs Authority, Hendry entered Singapore on March 25, 2024, for medical purposes. Hendry was questioned as a witness on Feb. 29, 2024, but failed to attend several subsequent summonses during the investigation.

Popular

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion
Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO

Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO
Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Related Articles

The visible and the marginalized: Examining our rule of law

Analysis: National Police rise to the challenge of corruption

Ex-minister’s arrest sparks more questions than answers

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case

Supreme Court suspends judges arrested over Surabaya murder acquittal

Related Article

The visible and the marginalized: Examining our rule of law

Analysis: National Police rise to the challenge of corruption

Ex-minister’s arrest sparks more questions than answers

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case

Supreme Court suspends judges arrested over Surabaya murder acquittal

Popular

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion

Indonesian, Brazilian business communities sign MoUs potentially worth $2.65 billion
Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO

Lion Air executive appointed as new Garuda Indonesia CEO
Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

Prabowo’s new approach to RI-China relations

More in Indonesia

 View more
An official puts a seal on a ballot box on Nov. 19, 2024, for the Tangerang Regency election in Banten. The General Elections Commission's (KPU) Tanggerang office will distribute 14,886 packages of logistical equipment for the November regional election to nearly 4,500 polling stations in 29 districts.
Regional Elections

Police arrest one in campaign volunteer murder in Madura
Residents of Banjaran Wetan village in Banjaran district, Bandung regency, West Java, clean up houses and streets on Nov. 6, 2024, following flooding the previous day.
Archipelago

Disaster agency warns of flooding, landslides
Officers escort businessman Hendry Lie (center) to a detainee vehicle on Nov. 19, 2024, after he was interrogated at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta. Investigators at the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes detained Hendry as the beneficiary owner of PT Tinido Inter Nusa in an alleged corruption case on a tin trading system within the tin mining concession area of state-owned tin producer PT Timah from 2015 to 2022 that amounted to Rp 332.6 trillion (US$21 billion) in state losses.
Politics

State losses in tin corruption case rise following Hendry Lie arrest

Highlight
Foto aerial suasana Bendung Tami di daerah Irigasi Koya, Jayapura, Papua, Selasa (14/11/2017). Bendung Tami merupakan salah satu infrastruktur sumber daya air dan menjadi salah satu daerah pengembangan program transmigrasi yang diharapkan dapat berfungsi sebagai lumbung padi untuk Kabupaten dan Kota Jayapura.
Regulations

Govt halts big infrastructure in trade-off for food security: Minister
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia touts China sea deal without concession
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Regulations

FTA with US ‘unlikely’ under Trump but nickel deal may be doable

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Govt seeks to revive dairy industry on back of free meals program
Americas

Indonesia, Brazil ink commercial aviation deal amid growing demand
Regional Elections

Police arrest one in campaign volunteer murder in Madura
Archipelago

Disaster agency warns of flooding, landslides
Asia & Pacific

Beijing pledges to open up markets, support Hong Kong amid geopolitical concerns
Politics

State losses in tin corruption case rise following Hendry Lie arrest
Markets

STOXX 600 hits three-month low after Russia updates nuclear doctrine
Europe

Putin issues warning to US with new nuclear doctrine
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.