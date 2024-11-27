All three Jakarta governor candidates cast their votes

Voters line up to cast their votes in the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, 2024, at a polling station in Jakarta. Voters in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies are choosing regional leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The three candidates for Jakarta governor and their running mates cast their ballots in polling stations in and outside of the capital on Wednesday.

Frontrunner Pramono Anung of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) cast his vote in a polling station near his private residence in Kemang, South Jakarta, accompanied by his wife and children.

Speaking to the press before leaving for the polling station, Pramono said he hoped that the Jakarta gubernatorial election would conclude in a single round.

A candidate pair needs to garner over 50 percent of the vote to win the Wednesday race for the Jakarta governorship, and if no pair does this, the race will go on to a second round – unlike in other regions where the candidate with the most votes in a single round of voting wins.

"I personally hope that the election will be carried out in a single round so that all residents can go back to their normal activities like voters in other regions," Pramono said as quoted by Tempo.

Some 8.2 million registered voters in the capital were expected to vote on Wednesday.

Pramono's running mate, actor-turned politician Rano Karno, cast his ballot in a poll station in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta.