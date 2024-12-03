Rido team to challenge one-round election results at Constitutional Court

Tallying the vote: A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot during the vote counting process for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

Tallying the vote: A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot during the vote counting process for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

The Ridwan Kamil-Suswono (Rido) campaign team plans to file a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court if the official results indicate a one-round election.

T he Ridwan Kamil-Suswono (Rido) campaign team secretary Basri Baco announced plans to file a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court if the official results from the Jakarta General Election Commission (KPU) indicate a one-round election.

"If it’s decided in one round, we will definitely go to the Constitutional Court, as that is our right," Basri said at the office of the Golkar Party Jakarta executive board in Cikini, Central Jakarta, on Monday, as quoted by tempo.co.

He said the Rido campaign team’s plan to file a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court was due to the minimal differences in the quick count results from various survey institutions.

However, the Jakarta KPU stated that it was still focused on preparations for the plenary session, followed by a tiered vote recapitulation process.

KPU Jakarta head for dissemination, voter education and public participation division, Astri Megatari, said the provincial-level vote tally for Jakarta was expected to be completed by Dec. 10.

“We're planning for Dec. 10. After that, scenarios for either one or two rounds will be determined,” she said, as quoted by tempo.co.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Basri also urged the Jakarta KPU to hold a re-vote at several polling stations (TPS) for voters who did not receive voting invitations.

He said that the invitations were not distributed because the Jakarta election organizers, including the local poll administrators (KPPS), acted unprofessionally in carrying out their duties.

However, Basri did not specify which TPS he was referring to. He only mentioned that several residents had reported to the Jakarta Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) that they did not receive voting invitations.

"They went to the Bawaslu on their own to report this, and here is the evidence of their reports, genuine. We’re still collecting more [reports]," he said, as reported by detik.com.

Meanwhile, the Rido campaign team chairman and chairman of the Gerindra Party Jakarta executive board, Ahmad Riza Patria, said his team also discovered prohibited conduct during the quiet period, as well as fraud committed by other candidates on election day.

"Other parties’ [candidates] took advantage of the quiet period to distribute aid such as five kilograms of rice, as you’ve all seen in the photos and videos, Riza said in a written statement, as quoted by liputan6.com.

“They also distributed cooking oil, initially two liters during the campaign, and then increased to five liters during the quiet period."