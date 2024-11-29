‘Democracy at risk of dying’: Megawati on regional elections

Standing to salute: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) and secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (left) salute the red-and-white flag during the 79th Independence Day flag ceremony at the party's building in Jakarta on Aug. 17. (Antara/Monang Sinaga)

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair, Megawati Soekarnoputri, says democracy in the country is “dying” as she claims to have received reports about the massive mobilization of regional leaders and security apparatuses during the recent regional head elections.

“Our democracy is at risk of dying because [people in] power are doing everything [to win, including by using] the nation’s resources and apparatuses,” Megawati was quoted by Tempo as saying on Wednesday.

She expressed concerns that such a situation could arise again in the future. Her statement came after observing the quick count results of the country's first simultaneous elections on Wednesday.

In addition to the alleged mobilizations of regional leaders, the PDI-P matriarch further claims that she had received reports about police officer mutations for electoral politics purposes, particularly in Central Java, the PDI-P’s traditional stronghold.

“This can’t go unattended anymore, considering the Constitutional Court has already made an important decision that non-neutral state apparatuses can be convicted,” Megawati said.

Having been selected as a member of the House of Representatives from Central Java three times, the daughter of first president Sukarno said the province is not only a PDI-P base, but also a hotbed for nationalism and patriotism.