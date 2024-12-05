TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Likely victory of minority candidates signals more open-minded voters

Candidates from minority groups are projected to win local elections in several regions, prompting hope that it indicates a less discriminatory outlook from voters toward leaders of different genders, ethnicities and faiths.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, December 5, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Likely victory of minority candidates signals more open-minded voters A local poll administrator (KPPS) counts ballots on Nov. 22, 2024, during a training simulation for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java. (Antara/Didik Suhartono)
Indonesia Decides

When the 40-year-old Sherly Tjoanda decided last month to run in place of her late husband in the North Maluku gubernatorial election, she was still bound to her wheelchair.

A newcomer to politics, Sherly was previously known better as the wife of Benny Laos, a candidate in the four-way gubernatorial election who was killed in a speedboat accident in mid-October, about a month before voting day on Nov. 27.

Sherly was a Christian candidate in the Muslim-majority North Maluku. She is also of Chinese descent, a fairly small ethnic group compared to other Eastern Indonesian ethnicities in the province.

She was also injured in the accident, with parts of her legs badly burnt below the knees from the fire on the speedboat.

But despite reeling from the loss of her husband, she made the resolve to continue Benny’s ambition to run for North Maluku.

“This [decision] is not for Benny, nor for myself, but for the hundreds of thousands of people in North Maluku who are all under God’s graces,” Sherly said during a press conference while announcing her candidacy on Oct. 24.

Sherly ran on the ticket of eight political parties, with local politician Sarbin Sehe as her running mate.

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Related Articles

Voting in disaster-stricken regions begins following delay

PDI-P might 'need rethink' on projected poll losses

Cop arrested in fatal Semarang shooting case

‘Democracy at risk of dying’: Megawati on regional elections

Ombudsman urges transparent probe of fatal Semarang shooting

Related Article

Voting in disaster-stricken regions begins following delay

PDI-P might 'need rethink' on projected poll losses

Cop arrested in fatal Semarang shooting case

‘Democracy at risk of dying’: Megawati on regional elections

Ombudsman urges transparent probe of fatal Semarang shooting

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

More in Indonesia

 View more
A local poll administrator (KPPS) counts ballots on Nov. 22, 2024, during a training simulation for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections at the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java.
Regional Elections

Likely victory of minority candidates signals more open-minded voters
People evacuate their houses on Dec. 4, 2024, as they flee flooding in Simpenan district, Sukabumi regency, West Java.
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers landslides, floods in West Java
Going local: A police officer takes a photo of a resident seeking to extend his driver’s license on Friday in Pamulang, South Tangerang, Banten. The Jakarta Traffic Police has opened services to extend driver’s licenses after a pandemic-induced suspension.
Society

House member proposes lifetime validity for driver's licenses, registration certificates

Highlight
This aerial picture shows residential areas surrounding the city center in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2021.
Economy

Gen Z opts for renting over buying amid rising housing costs: Reports
Newly-appointed Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono smiles before his inauguration at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, on October 21, 2024.
Editorial

Give the new FM time
A man holds a sign that reads, “Insurrection Yoon Suk Yeol step down!“ as he stands in front of police while protesters taking part in a march against South Korea President Yoon toward the Presidential Office in Seoul on Dec. 4, 2024. Thousands of protesters marched on Yoon's office in the South Korean capital in the evening of Dec. 4, joining a push by the country's opposition to impeach the leader after his extraordinary but short-lived imposition of martial law.
Asia and Pacific

Embassy warns Indonesians in Seoul to remain vigilant after martial law row

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

King Coal rules as Indonesia sends mixed messages on energy transition
Regional Elections

Likely victory of minority candidates signals more open-minded voters
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers landslides, floods in West Java
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia to attend ASEAN ministers’ meeting on Myanmar
Society

House member proposes lifetime validity for driver's licenses, registration certificates

Tech

Malaysia says any US tariffs on BRICS could impact semiconductor supply
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia inquiry proposes criminal probe into Mahathir over disputed islets
Politics

PDI-P to expel 27 members for not backing regional poll candidates
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Likely victory of minority candidates signals more open-minded voters

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.