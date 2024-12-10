TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Dharma’s surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes

The sudden uptick in votes for unsuccessful candidate Dharma Pongrekun, who ran independently in the three-way Jakarta governor election, appears to reflect a growing discontent toward candidates nominated by political parties.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 10, 2024

The candidate pairs for the governor and deputy governor of Jakarta, Ridwan Kamil and Suswono (left), Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana (center), and Pramono Anung and Rano Karno show their ballot numbers after the draw for the numbers at the Jakarta General Elections Commission office on Sept. 23, 2024.

T

he sudden uptick in votes for unsuccessful candidate Dharma Pongrekun, who ran independently in the three-way Jakarta gubernatorial election, appears to reflect a growing discontent toward candidates nominated by political parties.

Opinion polls before the Nov. 27 election consistently put Dharma in the single digits, way lower than his rivals Pramono Anung of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the second-largest party in Jakarta by legislative representation, and Ridwan Kamil of the pro-government Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM).

But Dharma and running mate Kun Wardana surprised their two rivals and political observers on Sunday, when the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU Jakarta) announced the final tally of the race.

Dharma garnered 459,230 votes, 10.53 percent of the total vote, almost twice what most pollsters had predicted ahead of voting day.

He lagged behind Ridwan, who came second with 1.71 million votes, 39.4 percent, and the winning candidate Pramono, who won 2.18 million votes, 50.07 percent, enough to secure a single-round victory unless Ridwan’s camp can mount a successful challenge at the Constitutional Court.

Protest vote

Observers have attributed the Dharma-Kun pair’s surprising showing to the growing number of “protest votes” among the highly educated Jakarta voters who cast their ballots for a candidate with little chance of winning in order to express their disapproval of the candidates chosen to run in the race.

Weather modification operation to help mitigate West Java floods

Regional elections and the struggle for inclusive citizenship

Rido team to challenge one-round election results at Constitutional Court

KPU to announce results of gubernatorial elections by mid-December

Big win

Weather modification operation to help mitigate West Java floods

Regional elections and the struggle for inclusive citizenship

Rido team to challenge one-round election results at Constitutional Court

KPU to announce results of gubernatorial elections by mid-December

Big win

The candidate pairs for the governor and deputy governor of Jakarta, Ridwan Kamil and Suswono (left), Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana (center), and Pramono Anung and Rano Karno show their ballot numbers after the draw for the numbers at the Jakarta General Elections Commission office on Sept. 23, 2024.
Politics

Dharma’s surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes
Destroyed: A police officer looks at a collapsed house in Cianjur regency, West Java, on Dec. 5. The collapse was due to a landslide.
Archipelago

Authorities gear up for relocation as landslides continue in West Java
Big move ahead: A worker walks in front of the State Palace at the government offices complex in the future capital city Nusantara in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, on Nov. 10. President Prabowo Subianto is scheduled to start working at the new capital on Aug. 17, 2028.
Politics

Prabowo to start working in IKN in 2028

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives at the government palace to meet with Peru's President Dina Boluarte, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Lima, Peru November 14, 2024.
Economy

Prabowo calls for more prudent government spending amid global tensions
A teenager uses her mobile phone to access social media on Jan. 31, 2024 in New York City, US.
Academia

Time to regulate
A voter dips her finger in an ink bottle after casting her vote at a polling station at the Kendari Women's Penitentiary in Southeast Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024, the voting day for the simultaneous regional elections in 37 provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies across the archipelago.
Politics

KPU confirms KIM victory in gubernatorial elections in battleground provinces

Politics

Dharma’s surprising uptick in support reflects growing protest votes
Regulations

More than one year later, stalled relocation blights Rempang project
Archipelago

Authorities gear up for relocation as landslides continue in West Java
Politics

Prabowo to start working in IKN in 2028
Markets

IDX Composite rises as foreign outflows weigh on market outlook
Archipelago

Police dismiss, name officer suspect in fatal Semarang shooting
Companies

Mining firm Delta Dunia explains rationale behind rupiah bond issuance
Academia

The sources of Japanese resilience
