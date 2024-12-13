TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo would ‘respect’ PDI-P as opposition

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, December 13, 2024

Prabowo would ‘respect’ PDI-P as opposition President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (second right) and some singers, performs a song during an event commemorating the Golkar Party's 60th anniversary in Sentul, Bogor, West Java, on Dec.12, 2024. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has said that if the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chooses to officially assume the role of opposition to his government, he would respect the party’s decision.

Prabowo made the statement during an event commemorating the Golkar Party’s 60th anniversary on Thursday evening. House Speaker Puan Maharani, the daughter of PDI-P matriarch Megawati, was in attendance.

As the President welcomed attendees and party leaders in his speech, he did not fail to acknowledge Puan, saying he had no problem with the presence of a member of the only de-facto opposition party to his government.

"I feel comfortable having Mbak Puan here tonight,” Prabowo said at the event, which was broadcast live on Golkar’s YouTube channel.

“I respect the PDI-P,” he went on to say. “Although I cherish the idea of national unity, which is also among Bung Karno’s teachings, I respect that for democracy, there may need to be someone outside the governing coalition as a check and balance.”

Prabowo was referring to the nation’s founding father Sukarno, Megawati’s father.

President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (second right) and some singers, performs a song during an event commemorating the Golkar Party's 60th anniversary in Sentul, Bogor, West Java, on Dec.12, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo would ‘respect’ PDI-P as opposition
Police officers flank two women accused of child trafficking, identified as DM and JE, during a press conference at the Yogyakarta Police headquarters in Yogyakarta on Dec. 12, 2024.
Archipelago

Police arrest two Yogyakarta midwives on child trafficking charges
Then-president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivers a speech at the close of the Golkar Party's national conference in Jakarta on Aug. 21, 2024. Bahlil Lahadalia, a figure widely seen as a key ally to the former president, was elected party chairman for the 2024-2029 term during the conference.
Politics

Jokowi absent from Golkar anniversary event

A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Economy

ADB moves back funding timeline for first coal plant shutdown
Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia waves before the Twilight Parade at Pancasila Field, Military Academy, Magelang, Central Java, on Friday, October 25, 2024. The Twilight Parade, which became a series of debriefings for the Merah Putih Cabinet, was held to remind the services of heroes who fought for independence and maintained the sovereignty of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia.
Editorial

Serious about nuclear
A picture taken from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip on December 11, 2024, shows destroyed buildings inside the Palestinian territory, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes UNGA resolution on immediate ceasefire in Gaza

