Jakarta Post
KPK, AGO welcome police’s new antigraft corps

Both the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and the Attorney General's Office (AGO) dismiss concerns about potential overlapping authorities in investigating corruption cases with the National Police's newly formed Corruption Eradication Corps.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, December 15, 2024

KPK, AGO welcome police's new antigraft corps New antigraft unit: National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second left) stands on the stage with Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Sr. Comr. Wahyu Widada (right), Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) chief Insp. Gen. Cahyono Wibowo (left) and the police's graft prevention special task force head Herry Muryanto (second right) during the launch of a book on anticorruption at the Police Staff College's auditorium in Jakarta on Dec. 9. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) have welcomed the establishment of the National Police’s new graft eradication corps despite concerns from antigraft activists about possible overlapping roles among the three institutions.

The National Police introduced on Dec. 9 its new antigraft unit, named the Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor), during the commemoration of International Anticorruption Day.

The corps, officially formed as mandated by a regulation signed by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo days before he stepped down from office, is part of broader efforts to strengthen the police’s role in handling corruption cases.

The new team is an expansion of the force’s Criminal Investigation Department’s (Bareskrim) anticorruption directorate, with its personnel automatically transferred to the new corps that answers directly to the police chief.

Many see the creation of the new antigraft unit within the police as signaling the force’s growing ambition to play a more proactive and central role in handling corruption cases, which historically have been dominated by the KPK and the AGO.

But the KPK has received the new corps openly.

“KPK will always be willing to cooperate with the National Police’s Corruption Eradication Corps to synergize efforts to eradicate graft in Indonesia,” the commission spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika told The Jakarta Post recently.

Traditional life: A man from the indigenous Baduy tribe refills his rice barn located in the rafters of his house in Kanekes village in Lebak regency, Banten, on Sept. 19, 2023.
Archipelago

Two TB cases found among Baduy people in Banten
On the edge: A family of the Orang Rimba tribe lives in a flimsy hut deep in the jungle of Jambi. The Indigenous People’s Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN) said indigenous people in Indonesia have often suffered discrimination and human rights violations by the government, especially in cases of land disputes. .
Archipelago

Ministry to design affirmative action policy for Jambi indigenous tribe
Health matters: Health workers give medications to Indonesian migrant workers deported from Malaysia and undergoing rehabilitation in Tanjung Pinang, Riau Islands, on Nov. 15.
Society

Task force to expedite innovative medicines’ permits

Highlight
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot to the witnesses during the vote tabulation of the revote for Central Sulawesi gubernatorial election in Palu, Central Sulawesi on Dec. 5, 2024. The revote was held due to technical errors committed by the KPPS during the manual vote tabulation for the voting day of the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27.
Politics

Prabowo’s suggestion for indirect regional polls lambasted 
Rink Hanifah holds up pictures of her late son Agus Riansyah, one of the 135 people who died in the October 1, 2022, Kanjuruhan soccer stadium disaster, as she attends the trial at Surabaya courthouse, in Surabaya, East Java, on January 16, 2023.
Archipelago

Families of Kanjuruhan stadium crush victims seek Rp 17.5b in compensation
A 'living library' project in Malaysia’s capital is lending out older people’s knowledge to the young, to improve the lives of pensioners and bridge Kuala Lumpur’s generation gap.
Economy

As the world ages, Indonesia sees business opportunities

The Jakarta Post
