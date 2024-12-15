KPK, AGO welcome police’s new antigraft corps

New antigraft unit: National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second left) stands on the stage with Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Sr. Comr. Wahyu Widada (right), Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) chief Insp. Gen. Cahyono Wibowo (left) and the police's graft prevention special task force head Herry Muryanto (second right) during the launch of a book on anticorruption at the Police Staff College's auditorium in Jakarta on Dec. 9. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

New antigraft unit: National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (second left) stands on the stage with Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) chief Sr. Comr. Wahyu Widada (right), Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor) chief Insp. Gen. Cahyono Wibowo (left) and the police's graft prevention special task force head Herry Muryanto (second right) during the launch of a book on anticorruption at the Police Staff College's auditorium in Jakarta on Dec. 9. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Both the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and the Attorney General's Office (AGO) dismiss concerns about potential overlapping authorities in investigating corruption cases with the National Police's newly formed Corruption Eradication Corps.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) and the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) have welcomed the establishment of the National Police’s new graft eradication corps despite concerns from antigraft activists about possible overlapping roles among the three institutions.

The National Police introduced on Dec. 9 its new antigraft unit, named the Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas Tipidkor), during the commemoration of International Anticorruption Day.

The corps, officially formed as mandated by a regulation signed by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo days before he stepped down from office, is part of broader efforts to strengthen the police’s role in handling corruption cases.

The new team is an expansion of the force’s Criminal Investigation Department’s (Bareskrim) anticorruption directorate, with its personnel automatically transferred to the new corps that answers directly to the police chief.

Many see the creation of the new antigraft unit within the police as signaling the force’s growing ambition to play a more proactive and central role in handling corruption cases, which historically have been dominated by the KPK and the AGO.

But the KPK has received the new corps openly.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“KPK will always be willing to cooperate with the National Police’s Corruption Eradication Corps to synergize efforts to eradicate graft in Indonesia,” the commission spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika told The Jakarta Post recently.