Jakarta Post
Death row convicts’ repatriation reignites calls to abolish capital punishment

The recent repatriation of foreign convicts on death row for drug-related cases should serve as the first step for Indonesia to abolish capital punishment entirely, law and human rights activists have said.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, December 18, 2024

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina inmate on death row, waves to journalists on Dec. 15, 2024, outside the Yogyakarta Women's Penitentiary in Wonosari, Yogyakarta before her transfer to Jakarta after Indonesia and the Philippines signed an agreement last week to repatriate her. Mother of two Veloso, 39, was arrested and sentenced to death in 2010 after the suitcase she was carrying was found to be lined with 2.6 kilograms of heroin, in a case that sparked uproar in the Philippines.

resident Prabowo Subianto’s decision to repatriate foreign convicts on death row has reignited calls from human rights advocates for the government to take a bolder stance and abolish capital punishment entirely.

Less than two months into his presidency, Prabowo’s administration agreed to return to their home countries Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina sentenced to death 14 years ago in a drug case, and five Australians who are part of the so-called “Bali Nine” drug ring. The decision was made following diplomatic efforts.

Veloso returned to Manila on Tuesday midnight. Meanwhile, the “Bali Nine” members, who have served nearly 20 years of their life sentences for drug smuggling, returned home as prisoners from Bali to the Australian city of Darwin on Sunday morning.

Observers said the decision marked Prabowo’s shifting stance on the death penalty. His predecessor, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, stuck to his pledge of being tough on drugs since his first term in 2014, refusing to grant clemency to drug offenders and encouraging police to shoot drug traffickers who resisted arrest.

Veloso and the Bali Nine’s repatriation also gave some hope that the country might abolish capital punishment, said Muhammad Afif from the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI).

“While death sentences are still allowed in the current law, the repatriations underscored that Indonesia continues to implement a de facto moratorium on the death penalty [...] especially after seven years of no executions of death row inmates,” he said.

Indonesia carried out its last execution in July 2016, when an Indonesian and three foreigners who were all convicted drug offenders were shot by a firing squad.

Mary Jane Veloso moved to Jakarta before transfer home

Indonesia to pardon tens of thousands including Papua activists

Mary Jane Veloso says she's 'elated' to be returning home

Fadli Zon promises to continue repatriating cultural artifacts

Rightful artifacts owner

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina inmate on death row, waves to journalists on Dec. 15, 2024, outside the Yogyakarta Women's Penitentiary in Wonosari, Yogyakarta before her transfer to Jakarta after Indonesia and the Philippines signed an agreement last week to repatriate her. Mother of two Veloso, 39, was arrested and sentenced to death in 2010 after the suitcase she was carrying was found to be lined with 2.6 kilograms of heroin, in a case that sparked uproar in the Philippines.
Politics

Death row convicts’ repatriation reignites calls to abolish capital punishment
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri (center) talks with President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) as Ganjar Pranowo, the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election, stands next to them during the party's national meeting in Jakarta on Sept. 29, 2023.
Politics

PDI-P officially expels Jokowi and his sons
Vehicles crowd the outbound lanes of the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road in Karawang, West Java, on Dec. 23, 2023, the estimated peak of the year-end travel season.
Society

Government readies for year-end holiday travel

High-ranking officials brief the press about the new economic stimuli intended to cushion the impact of an impending value-added tax (VAT) hike to 12 percent at the Office of the Coordinating Economic Minister in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2024.
Regulations

Govt proceeds with VAT hike but rolls out incentives to soften blow
An aerial view of a subsidized housing complex at Puuwatu district in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, on August 1, 2024. Property developer association Real Estate Indonesia has blamed peer-to-peer loans as one of the prominent causes behind the bad credit history of potential homeowners that could bar them from buying houses.
Editorial

Broken housing policy
I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram (C), a senior official at the Coordinating Ministry for Law and Human Rights, speaks to reporters regarding the repatriation of death row inmate Mary Jane Veloso in Jakarta on December 16, 2024. Indonesia and the Philippines on December 6 signed an agreement to repatriate Mary Jane Veloso on December 18, a Filipina on death row for drug-related crimes in Indonesia since 2015, to her home country.
Asia and Pacific

Inmate Mary Jane Veloso to return to Philippines on Wednesday

Academia

Why did Indonesia release the Bali Nine now?
Academia

Jakarta, the crucial battleground for democracy
Academia

The Canary in the gold mine: Greed and hypocrisy threaten Sangihe
Opinion

Analysis: Can KPK meet challenge of probing military graft
Politics

Death row convicts’ repatriation reignites calls to abolish capital punishment
Academia

Papua food estate project risks turning into conflict hot spot
Editorial

Prevention is better than cure
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo departs for D8 Summit in Egypt
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

