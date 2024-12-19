Yahya faces calls to step down from NU leadership

ahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Staquf Cholil is facing calls to step down from the top post of the country’s largest Muslim organization as discontent over his leadership grows.
A group named “Presidium to Save NU”, reportedly initiated by NU clerics who are disappointed with the current chairmanship, organized a series of events this week in Surabaya, East Java to push for a snap leadership race and the removal of Yahya.
At least 40 representatives of sitting and former regional executives from several provinces, such as Java, Bali and Sumatra, participated in a session on Tuesday, where they expressed their discontent over Yahya’s leadership, the group claimed.
The Presidium to Save NU accused Yahya of violating the organization’s bylaws, having led NU away from its grassroots community and its traditionally neutral stance in politics.
"There have been efforts to mobilize this organization to support [certain candidates]. And this situation is obvious, especially in a digital era where everything is easy for us to track," said Jafar Shodiq of the Presidium to Save NU as quoted by Tempo.
He did not mention who the candidates were.
NU, under Yahya’s leadership, formally declared its neutrality ahead of the presidential election in February of this year. But several NU clerics had expressed their disappointment with the NU leadership after reports emerged that some of its senior members had mobilized support for Prabowo Subianto and running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
