Jakarta Post
Yahya faces calls to step down from NU leadership

Yerica Lai and Wahyoe Boediwardhana (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta/Surabaya
Thu, December 19, 2024

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf speaks to reporters on July 28, 2024, during a press briefing on the results of the organization's central board plenary meeting in Jakarta. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

N

ahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Staquf Cholil is facing calls to step down from the top post of the country’s largest Muslim organization as discontent over his leadership grows.

A group named “Presidium to Save NU”, reportedly initiated by NU clerics who are disappointed with the current chairmanship, organized a series of events this week in Surabaya, East Java to push for a snap leadership race and the removal of Yahya.

At least 40 representatives of sitting and former regional executives from several provinces, such as Java, Bali and Sumatra, participated in a session on Tuesday, where they expressed their discontent over Yahya’s leadership, the group claimed.

The Presidium to Save NU accused Yahya of violating the organization’s bylaws, having led NU away from its grassroots community and its traditionally neutral stance in politics.

"There have been efforts to mobilize this organization to support [certain candidates]. And this situation is obvious, especially in a digital era where everything is easy for us to track," said Jafar Shodiq of the Presidium to Save NU as quoted by Tempo.

He did not mention who the candidates were.

NU, under Yahya’s leadership, formally declared its neutrality ahead of the presidential election in February of this year. But several NU clerics had expressed their disappointment with the NU leadership after reports emerged that some of its senior members had mobilized support for Prabowo Subianto and running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

More in Indonesia

 View more
A stock illustration of a ransomware attack.
Society

Ransomware scare highlights need for proper implementation of privacy law
Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf speaks to reporters on July 28, 2024, during a press briefing on the results of the organization's central board plenary meeting in Jakarta.
Politics

Yahya faces calls to step down from NU leadership
Wooden logs litter the road on Dec. 18, 2024, in Kota Tua village in Tano Tombangan Angkola district, South Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra, after a flash flood. The flash flood injured 10 people.
Archipelago

South Tapanuli hit by flash flood, 10 injured

Highlight
Employees of a garment company in a factory in Central Java, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Business groups demand incentives amid salary, VAT hikes
Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (center) and ASEAN leaders take part in the 44th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos on Oct. 9, 2024.
Editorial

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says

The Latest

 View more
Society

Ransomware scare highlights need for proper implementation of privacy law
Politics

Yahya faces calls to step down from NU leadership
Archipelago

South Tapanuli hit by flash flood, 10 injured
Archipelago

Plaintiffs accuse companies of dragging out South Sumatra forest fire lawsuit
Economy

Investment of US$2.9t expected for 2025-2029: Bappenas
Companies

Safe trips across millions of kilometers exemplify ‘#AmanBersamaGojek’ initiative
Markets

RI coconut processing industry urges fruit export restriction amid shortage
Jakarta

Prosecutors investigate alleged corruption at Jakarta Cultural Agency
The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

