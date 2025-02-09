Bahlil confident Golkar ministers safe from rumored reshuffle

President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (second right) and some singers, performs a song on Dec.12, 2024, during an event commemorating the Golkar Party's 60th anniversary in Sentul, Bogor, West Java. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

President Prabowo Subianto (left), accompanied by Golkar Party chairman Bahlil Lahadalia (second right) and some singers, performs a song on Dec.12, 2024, during an event commemorating the Golkar Party's 60th anniversary in Sentul, Bogor, West Java. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

A mid speculation of an impending cabinet reshuffle, Golkar Party chairman and Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said that his party’s commitment to supporting President Prabowo Subianto’s administration would prevent Golkar ministers from being ousted from the cabinet.

Speaking during a Golkar national meeting on Saturday, Bahlil said that the party would use all of its resources and members, including ministers, lawmakers and regional heads, to “support and safeguard the Prabowo administration”.

“The success of the government is also the success of Golkar. If the government has any shortcomings, those are also Golkar's shortcomings. As such, we must support this government until the end of its term,” Bahlil said.

He went on to say that party members must spare no effort to help make the government’s priority programs a success, particularly when it comes to Prabowo’s trademark free nutritious meals program and his initiatives for self-sufficiency in food and energy as well as downstreaming efforts.

“Our support for the government cannot just be ‘all talk’. We must be the locomotive to help realize these programs,” Bahlil added.

Golkar is the largest party in the pro-Prabowo Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM), even bigger than Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party, the de facto leader of the coalition.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers