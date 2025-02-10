Councilor calls for drinkable tap water installations in city buildings, schools

Workers move a pipe using a crane on Jl. Jatiwaringin in Pondok Gede, Bekasi city, West Java, on Nov. 11, 2024. Jakarta administration-owned tap water company PT PAM Jaya is installing 1.6-meter diameter distribution pipes to reach a 100-percent coverage of tap water in Jakarta by 2030. (Antara /Alif Bintang )

Workers move a pipe using a crane on Jl. Jatiwaringin in Pondok Gede, Bekasi city, West Java, on Nov. 11, 2024. Jakarta administration-owned tap water company PT PAM Jaya is installing 1.6-meter diameter distribution pipes to reach a 100-percent coverage of tap water in Jakarta by 2030. (Antara /Alif Bintang )

A Jakarta Legislative Council member calls for the installation of tap water facilities in government buildings and schools to replace bottled water, aiming to promote PAM Jaya water as safe and up to drinking standards.

A Jakarta City Council member has urged city-owned tap water company PAM Jaya to install a drinkable tap water pipeline in the city administration’s buildings, including district and subdistrict offices and public schools, to replace water dispensers and bottled water.

Brando Susanto from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said such an installation would demonstrate that PAM Jaya water was not only clean but also met the quality standards of drinking water, reassuring the public that it was safe for consumption.

"There is no need to use dispensers or bottled water anymore; just use potable water from the tap, and it is safe to drink," Brando said in a written statement in Jakarta on Monday, as quoted by Antara news agency.

PAM Jaya president director Arief Nasrudin welcomed the proposal, saying that the quality of water supplied by PAM Jaya now met the standards of bottled mineral water.

"Actually, PAM Jaya water is already safe to drink. If government offices or schools do not use this water for drinking, they are wasting money," Arief said, as quoted by metrotvnews.com.

Arief added that the installation of drinking water pipes had already been implemented in new areas, such as the Ciliwung and Pesanggrahan water treatment plants, which would soon be operational.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

PAM Jaya has previously provided water purifiers at various public facilities and places of worship, which can produce cleaner water through a filtration process.

To date, at least 55 water purifiers have been installed, including at Transjakarta bus stops such as CSW in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

Water purifiers have also been provided at Fatahillah Mosque, City Hall and several other locations.

In the future, PAM Jaya plans to add nine more water purifiers at various strategic locations.