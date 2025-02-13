TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years

In its decision on an appeal filed by the AGO, the Jakarta High Court has increased the sentence for Harvey Moeis from 6.5 years to the maximum 20 years, citing his actions against the government’s antigraft efforts as an aggravating factor in the US$20 billion PT Timah corruption case.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 13, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years A police officer (second left) stands by as a fellow officer secures graft convicts (from left) Reza Andriansyah, Harvey Moeis and Suparta on Dec. 23, 2024, after the Jakarta Corruption Court handed down sentences of respectively five, 6.5 and eight years in connection with the Rp 332.6 trillion (US$20 billion) corruption case involving state-owned tin miner PT Timah. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

T

he Jakarta High Court ruled in its appellate decision on Thursday to increase the sentence of graft convict Harvey Moeis to a maximum 20 years, on the grounds that his role in the massive corruption involving state-owned tin miner PT Timah had damaged justice.

The appeal was lodged by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) against the verdict of the Jakarta Corruption Court, which handed down a 6.5-year prison sentence to the coal businessman on Dec. 23, 2024, after it found him guilty of personal enrichment and money laundering in one of the country’s largest graft cases.

The appellate court not only upheld the lower court’s ruling, but also increased his original sentence by more than 13 years.

While reading out the high court’s televised ruling on Thursday, presiding judge Hariyanto said “the defendant played a key role” in the corruption that occurred at Timah’s concession areas in the Bangka Belitung Islands between 2015 and 2022 and caused state losses totaling Rp 332.6 trillion (US$20 billion).

For comparison, Rp 300 trillion is nearly 65 percent of the entire budget for the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) development project in East Kalimantan.

Read also: AGO uncovers massive corruption in Indonesia’s tin sector

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Harvey was convicted for playing a central role in connecting Timah with private miners and smelters for illegal mining operations in Timah’s concession areas or illegal sales of tin products to the state-owned minor for illicit gains.

Popular

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties
Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Related Articles

Kompolnas urges criminal probe against police in DWP extortion scandal

The biases behind Indonesian start-ups’ ethical pitfalls

AGO arrests former court head for bribery related to Surabaya murder acquittal

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence

Graft among politically exposed persons: To accept or to deter?

Related Article

Kompolnas urges criminal probe against police in DWP extortion scandal

The biases behind Indonesian start-ups’ ethical pitfalls

AGO arrests former court head for bribery related to Surabaya murder acquittal

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence

Graft among politically exposed persons: To accept or to deter?

Popular

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties

Prabowo, Turkey's Erdogan agree to bolster ties
Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs

Concerns mount over Prabowo’s reliance on military in civilian affairs
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

More in Indonesia

 View more
Gunung Padang, an archeological site located atop a hill in Cianjur, West Java
Society

Minister urges renewed study into Gunung Padang archaeological site
An aerial photo taken on May 27, 2024, shows a truck parking area near a mining site in Parung Panjang, Bogor regency, West Java.
Archipelago

West Java to construct haul road in Bogor to curb mining-related traffic fatalities

A police officer (second left) stands by as a fellow officer secures graft convicts (from left) Reza Andriansyah, Harvey Moeis and Suparta on Dec. 23, 2024, after the Jakarta Corruption Court handed down sentences of respectively five, 6.5 and eight years in connection with the Rp 332.6 trillion (US$20 billion) corruption case involving state-owned tin miner PT Timah.
Politics

Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years

Highlight
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto shake hands at the end of a press conference after their bilateral meeting and signing of cooperation agreements at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo, Erdogan reaffirm support for Palestinian state
Cabinet retreat cartoon
Editorial

The return of militarism
Cargo trucks park in a line at a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in North Jakarta in this undated photograph.
Economy

Amid global trade upheaval, Jakarta sticks to China+1 strategy

The Latest

 View more
Weekend Five

The underrated single experience: the solo date
Society

Minister urges renewed study into Gunung Padang archaeological site
Archipelago

West Java to construct haul road in Bogor to curb mining-related traffic fatalities

Politics

Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years
Politics

PDI-P to attend Gerindra anniversary
Archipelago

Concern as orangutan seen roaming Kalimantan coal site
Asia & Pacific

Australia accuses China fighter jet of 'unsafe' conduct above South China Sea
Companies

Australian businesses to explore free meals cooperation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.