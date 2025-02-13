Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years

A police officer (second left) stands by as a fellow officer secures graft convicts (from left) Reza Andriansyah, Harvey Moeis and Suparta on Dec. 23, 2024, after the Jakarta Corruption Court handed down sentences of respectively five, 6.5 and eight years in connection with the Rp 332.6 trillion (US$20 billion) corruption case involving state-owned tin miner PT Timah. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

In its decision on an appeal filed by the AGO, the Jakarta High Court has increased the sentence for Harvey Moeis from 6.5 years to the maximum 20 years, citing his actions against the government’s antigraft efforts as an aggravating factor in the US$20 billion PT Timah corruption case.

T he Jakarta High Court ruled in its appellate decision on Thursday to increase the sentence of graft convict Harvey Moeis to a maximum 20 years, on the grounds that his role in the massive corruption involving state-owned tin miner PT Timah had damaged justice.

The appeal was lodged by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) against the verdict of the Jakarta Corruption Court, which handed down a 6.5-year prison sentence to the coal businessman on Dec. 23, 2024, after it found him guilty of personal enrichment and money laundering in one of the country’s largest graft cases.

The appellate court not only upheld the lower court’s ruling, but also increased his original sentence by more than 13 years.

While reading out the high court’s televised ruling on Thursday, presiding judge Hariyanto said “the defendant played a key role” in the corruption that occurred at Timah’s concession areas in the Bangka Belitung Islands between 2015 and 2022 and caused state losses totaling Rp 332.6 trillion (US$20 billion).

For comparison, Rp 300 trillion is nearly 65 percent of the entire budget for the Nusantara Capital City (IKN) development project in East Kalimantan.

Harvey was convicted for playing a central role in connecting Timah with private miners and smelters for illegal mining operations in Timah’s concession areas or illegal sales of tin products to the state-owned minor for illicit gains.