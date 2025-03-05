TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
New policy to cut overlaps in free meal rollouts

President Prabowo Subianto’s administration is working on a new policy that aims to reduce overlaps between various ministries and state institutions on the implementation of the free nutritious meal program, while also looking to deal with potential impacts of the large-scale rollout.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 5, 2025

A worker prepares meal packages for the free nutritious meal program on Feb. 12, 2025, at the kitchen of an Islamic boarding school (pesantren) in Kudus regency, Central Java. The free meals program kicked off on Jan. 13, 2025, with the first phase targeting more than 3,200 recipients in 17 schools across Kudus regency. (Antara/Yusuf Nugroho)

he government is working on a regulation that would synchronize various ministries’ authorities for the free nutritious meal program to prevent overlapping duties for a more complete enactment of the initiative while also mitigating any impacts.

The plan was announced by Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan during a press briefing at his office in Jakarta on Monday. 

The new regulation, either in the form of a presidential instruction (Inpres) or presidential regulation (Perpres), will define the responsibilities and roles of each institution to prevent uncertainty and overlap in the coordination because “the National Nutrition Agency [BGN] cannot work alone”, the senior minister said.

Among the ministries involved are the Defense Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, the Home Ministry and the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry.

Since its launch in January, the free meals program has been mostly led by the BGN, working with other ministries and institutions in setting up designated kitchens for daily meal production.

Read also: Reports of food poisoning continue to haunt free meals program

Under the new regulation, the initiative would take a more comprehensive approach, including in the preparations for the larger and region-specific supply chain.

A worker prepares meal packages for the free nutritious meal program on Feb. 12, 2025, at the kitchen of an Islamic boarding school (pesantren) in Kudus regency, Central Java. The free meals program kicked off on Jan. 13, 2025, with the first phase targeting more than 3,200 recipients in 17 schools across Kudus regency.
Politics

New policy to cut overlaps in free meal rollouts
Rescue teams evacuate people whose homes have been flooded at Pondok Gede Permai Housing Complex in Bekasi, West Java on March 4, 2025.
Jakarta

Authorities scramble to contain Greater Jakarta floods
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto waves to reporters before an interrogation session at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 13, 2025. The antigraft body has named Hasto a bribery suspect in a case pertaining to a transfer of a House of Representatives seat.
Politics

Hasto’s arrest raises questions about his successor

Rescue teams evacuate people whose homes have been flooded at Pondok Gede Permai Housing Complex in Bekasi, West Java on March 4, 2025.
Jakarta

Authorities scramble to contain Greater Jakarta floods
This handout picture taken and released on March 4, 2025 by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency shows buildings inundated by floodwaters in Bekasi, West Java.
Jakarta

Hundreds evacuated as torrential rains flood Greater Jakarta
(Courtesy of Pertamina)
Companies

Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal

The Jakarta Post
