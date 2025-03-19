Communications ministry faces graft probe over temporary data centers

On Monday and Tuesday, investigators from the prosecutor’s office questioned at least seven witnesses in the case.
The Central Jakarta Prosecutor’s Office has launched a corruption investigation into the procurement of temporary National Data Centers (PDNS) by the then-communications and information ministry, which it suspects is related to the ransomware attacks against the sites last year.
On Monday and Tuesday, investigators from the prosecutor’s office questioned at least seven witnesses in the case.
The witnesses’ identities were not disclosed, but the office’s chief of intelligence, Bani Immanuel Ginting, said they were “ministry officials and other parties related to the PDNS procurement and management”.
“We still have around 70 more witnesses and experts to be questioned, as well as checking documents related to the project,” Bani said on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara.
The questioning took place after investigators raided several locations last week, including the Jakarta offices of the ministry, which has changed its name to the Communications and Digital Ministry.
In a statement issued on March 13, Bani said investigators had found and seized documents, cash, cars, plots of land, buildings and digital documents that were believed to be connected to the case. He did not elaborate on the quantities or who owned the property in question.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.