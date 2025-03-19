TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Communications ministry faces graft probe over temporary data centers

On Monday and Tuesday, investigators from the prosecutor’s office questioned at least seven witnesses in the case.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, March 19, 2025 Published on Mar. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-03-18T19:52:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Communications ministry faces graft probe over temporary data centers Illustration of servers in a data center. (Shutterstock/Caureem)

The Central Jakarta Prosecutor’s Office has launched a corruption investigation into the procurement of temporary National Data Centers (PDNS) by the then-communications and information ministry, which it suspects is related to the ransomware attacks against the sites last year.

On Monday and Tuesday, investigators from the prosecutor’s office questioned at least seven witnesses in the case.

The witnesses’ identities were not disclosed, but the office’s chief of intelligence, Bani Immanuel Ginting, said they were “ministry officials and other parties related to the PDNS procurement and management”.

“We still have around 70 more witnesses and experts to be questioned, as well as checking documents related to the project,” Bani said on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara.

The questioning took place after investigators raided several locations last week, including the Jakarta offices of the ministry, which has changed its name to the Communications and Digital Ministry.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In a statement issued on March 13, Bani said investigators had found and seized documents, cash, cars, plots of land, buildings and digital documents that were believed to be connected to the case. He did not elaborate on the quantities or who owned the property in question.

Popular

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case
Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine

Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine
Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Related Articles

Long live nepotism

Actress Raline Shah appointed aide to communications minister

Maximize business: iDA by Indosat Business named AI Impact Leader of the Year 2024

Energy-hungry Singapore eyes deserts, forest for renewables

Strategies for effective cybersecurity resilience

Related Article

Long live nepotism

Actress Raline Shah appointed aide to communications minister

Maximize business: iDA by Indosat Business named AI Impact Leader of the Year 2024

Energy-hungry Singapore eyes deserts, forest for renewables

Strategies for effective cybersecurity resilience

Popular

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case
Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine

Indonesia’s stock market plunges while others shine
Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

More in Indonesia

 View more
New civil servants take their oath on March 22, 2024 during an induction ceremony at Bogor City Hall in Bogor, West Java.
Society

Civil servant recruits remain wary despite earlier start dates
Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (left) hands a command stick to President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Feb. 25, 2025, during the party’s sixth congress.
Archipelago

Prabowo instructs minister to begin giant seawall project
Troops attend a defense minister handover ceremony from Prabowo Subianto to his successor Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Oct. 22, 2024, at the Defense Ministry office in Jakarta.
Politics

President Prabowo did not ask for TNI law amendment: Law Minister

Highlight
A woman walk beside stock prices at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on March 18, 2025.
Regulations

OJK eases buyback policy after stock market dive
Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni delivers a press statement after meeting President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace on Feb. 3, 2025.
Editorial

Long live nepotism
Deputy finance minister Anggito Abimanyu (left), Deputy finance minister Suahasil Nazara (second left), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second right) and Deputy finance minister Thomas Djiwandono (right) get ready for a press conference at the Finance Ministry's building in Jakarta on Mar. 13, 2025.
Politics

'I'm still here, doing my job as minister', insists Sri Mulyani

The Latest

 View more
Society

Civil servant recruits remain wary despite earlier start dates
Archipelago

Prabowo instructs minister to begin giant seawall project
Politics

President Prabowo did not ask for TNI law amendment: Law Minister
Politics

Communications ministry faces graft probe over temporary data centers
Jakarta

Pramono to dedicate an island for stray cats
Economy

Bank of Japan holds rates and warns of trade uncertainty
Society

Cross-border mission rescues 554 trafficked Indonesians in Myanmar
Politics

Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Communications ministry faces graft probe over temporary data centers

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.