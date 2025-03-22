TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking

The legislature's habitual use of closed-door meetings to deny opportunities for civil participation is reflected in the EIU's latest Democracy Index, which shows that the country's "civil liberties" score has remained unchanged for almost three decades.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, March 22, 2025 Published on Mar. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-03-21T16:27:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking A protester puts up posters reading “Civilian supremacy“ (left) and “Democracy without uniformed shadows” (center, bottom) during a rally in Jakarta on March 20, 2025, to protest the passage of the revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

C

losed-door deliberations that have become commonplace in bypassing public participation during the legislative process have raised concerns over democratic backsliding in the country, particularly in relation to the revised 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law passed on March 20.

The TNI Law revision has sparked worry among both activists and the general public, as it allows for the military’s expanded role in civilian institutions and noncombat operations, undermining civilian supremacy.

The process of revising the law, which took just one month from the date President Prabowo Subianto sent a letter urging the House of Representatives to commence deliberations until its passage, was also marred by a series of unscheduled closed-door meetings between lawmakers and government officials for the purpose of expediting the legislation.

Human rights activists from the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) stormed the session at a luxury Jakarta hotel, calling on lawmakers to halt deliberations. They were then forcibly removed from the hotel by security guards, who later reported the Kontras members to police on allegations of disturbing public order.

“The main criticism comes from the flawed procedure that undermines civil participation, let alone the substance,” Almas Sjafrina, a researcher at Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW), said on Wednesday at a panel discussion in Jakarta.

Read also: Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The TNI Law revision was not the first to be deliberated in closed-door meetings at an external venue instead of the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta.

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

Related Articles

The military strikes back

TNI Law revision must uphold civilian supremacy and human rights

Why should we trust the government with our hard-earned money?

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line

Lawmakers, businesses want tourism board like Singapore's, Malaysia’s

Related Article

The military strikes back

TNI Law revision must uphold civilian supremacy and human rights

Why should we trust the government with our hard-earned money?

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line

Lawmakers, businesses want tourism board like Singapore's, Malaysia’s

Popular

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill

Protests break out as House passes TNI bill
Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 

Australia edge closer to World Cup with 5-1 thrashing of Indonesia 
Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

Some flights to Bali cancelled as Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano erupts

More in Indonesia

 View more
This handout from the Klungkung District Police taken on March 21, 2025 and released on March 22, 2025 shows survivors sitting on the hull of a capsized boat as they wait to be rescued after the snorkeling boat with tourists was hit by waves in Nusa Penida, Bali.
Archipelago

Tourist killed as boat capsizes off Indonesia's Bali
A protester puts up posters reading “Civilian supremacy“ (left) and “Democracy without uniformed shadows” (center, bottom) during a rally in Jakarta on March 20, 2025, to protest the passage of the revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.
Politics

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking
Press freedom illustration
Politics

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’

Highlight
Police are on guard in front of protesters who reject the newly passed amendment of the Indonesian Military (TNI) law in Banyumas, Central Java, on March 21, 2025.
Politics

'RIP Reform': Democracy advocates sound alarm over return of New Order
Journalists put flowers and press cards on mock headstones as they demonstrate on May 17, 2024, outside the Blitar mayoral Legislative Council headquarters in Blitar, East Java. The members of the Indonesian Journalists Association (PWI) rejected a broadcasting bill that they believe will curtail press freedom.
Politics

'Tempo' says pig’s head sent to reporter 'act of terror'
Muslims perform the Eid al-Adha morning prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, on the first day of the holiday marking the end of the hajj pilgrimage, on June 16, 2024.
Middle East and Africa

Six Indonesian pilgrims killed in Saudi Arabia bus crash

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Tourist killed as boat capsizes off Indonesia's Bali
Politics

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking
Middle East and Africa

Israel defense minister threatens to annex parts of Gaza
Economy

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house
Asia & Pacific

Hundreds of thousands defy Erdogan to protest Istanbul mayor's arrest
Politics

We are undeterred by intimidation: ‘Tempo’
Academia

Water and the growth of Indonesia’s mining sector

Archipelago

TNI claims extortion behind fatal shooting of three Lampung Police officers
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Calls grow for meaningful public participation in lawmaking

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.