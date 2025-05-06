Hasan Nasbi keeps his job as head of the PCO

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) head Hasan Nasbi speaks at a press conference in Jakarta on February 24, after the launch of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara. (Kompas.com/Fika Nurul Ulya)

Head of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Hasan Nasbi has resumed his role after receiving a directive to remain at the post, weeks after he submitted his resignation.

Hasan tendered his resignation to the administration of President Prabowo Subianto in late April amid mounting pressure for the government to change its public communication team and strategy following a series of controversial remarks from officials.

He confirmed his return to the office on Tuesday after he attended a cabinet meeting led by Prabowo at the State Palace a day earlier.

"So far, I have been ordered to continue leading the PCO,” Hasan told reporters.

When asked whether President Prabowo had rejected his resignation, Hasan declined to answer, suggesting that the question be directed to State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, who now doubles as presidential spokesperson.

The PCO, led by Hasan since its establishment at the end of the administration of Prabowo’s predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has been in hot water recently over tone-deaf statements in response to public criticism.

