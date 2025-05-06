TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Hasan Nasbi keeps his job as head of the PCO

Head of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Hasan Nasbi has resumed his role after receiving a directive to remain at the post, weeks after he submitted his resignation.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, May 6, 2025 Published on May. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-05-06T12:45:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Hasan Nasbi keeps his job as head of the PCO Presidential Communications Office (PCO) head Hasan Nasbi speaks at a press conference in Jakarta on February 24, after the launch of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara. (Kompas.com/Fika Nurul Ulya)

H

ead of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Hasan Nasbi has resumed his role after receiving a directive to remain in the post, weeks after he submitted his resignation.

Hasan tendered his resignation to the administration of President Prabowo Subianto in late April amid mounting pressure for the government to change its public communication team and strategy following a series of controversial remarks from officials.

He confirmed his return to the office on Tuesday after he attended a cabinet meeting led by Prabowo at the State Palace a day earlier.

"So far, I have been ordered to continue leading the PCO,” Hasan told reporters. 

When asked whether President Prabowo had rejected his resignation, Hasan declined to answer, suggesting that the question be directed to State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, who now doubles as presidential spokesperson.

The PCO, led by Hasan since its establishment at the end of the administration of Prabowo’s predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has been in hot water recently over tone-deaf statements in response to public criticism.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Calls mount for Prabowo to improve communication team, style

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Related Articles

Hasan Nasbi keeps his job as head of the PCO

Red-White cooperatives neither essential, nor strategic for now

Cambodia’s Hun Sen is in Indonesia to promote peace, regional stability

Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill

Prabowo considers naming slain activist Marsinah national hero

Related Article

Hasan Nasbi keeps his job as head of the PCO

Red-White cooperatives neither essential, nor strategic for now

Cambodia’s Hun Sen is in Indonesia to promote peace, regional stability

Prabowo urged to walk the talk on asset forfeiture bill

Prabowo considers naming slain activist Marsinah national hero

Popular

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming

Decline in Indonesia’s press freedom alarming
Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

More in Indonesia

 View more
A worker replaces a strap on a bag for haj pilgrims on Tuesday at the Donohudan haj dormitory in Boyolali, Central Java.
Archipelago

Central Java haj pilgrim dies upon landing in Saudi Arabia
A security guard stands guard in front of the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, on March 25. The Jakarta Environmental Agency suspended the plant's operations to allow for the installation of more facilities, such as deodorizers and air quality monitoring stations, to prevent the site from emitting thick and pungent smoke in the future.
Jakarta

Health concerns spark strong opposition to reopening of Rorotan RDF plant

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) head Hasan Nasbi speaks at a press conference in Jakarta on February 24, after the launch of Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara.
Politics

Hasan Nasbi keeps his job as head of the PCO

Highlight
A man and boy walk across a small bridge made by the community who lives along the river banks in Jakarta on Nov. 26, 2019.
Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% in Prabowo’s first quarter
Royal soldiers walk in front of the Kamandungan gate of the Surakarta Palace during a royal ceremony, recently.
Editorial

Monarchs within the Republic
Students stand at the ready in a military barrack while undergoing an intensive character and discipline training at a military education center in West Bandung regency, West Java on May 5, 2025. Hundreds of students from various regions across West Java who are found of involved in street brawls, motorbike gangs and addicted to online games undergo an intensive training led by Indonesian Military (TNI) personnel for at least 14 days.
Archipelago

Critics slam militaristic character training for ‘delinquents’ in West Java

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Central Java haj pilgrim dies upon landing in Saudi Arabia
Europe

Cardinals to move into Vatican on eve of conclave
Markets

Govt rice reserve hits new record high of 3.5m tonnes: Ministry
Europe

Merz fails to be elected chancellor in shock first-round vote
Companies

Garuda Indonesia grounds 15 planes over maintenance, financial issues
Jakarta

Health concerns spark strong opposition to reopening of Rorotan RDF plant

Markets

Indonesia looking to convert more debt to rupiah
Europe

Conservative leader Merz set to become Germany's chancellor
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Hasan Nasbi keeps his job as head of the PCO

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.