PDI-P to announce new secretary-general in upcoming congress

After being reelected as the next party chair during the next congress, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri is expected to announce the new party secretary-general after Hasto Kristiyanto was arrested in a bribery case.
he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) will decide in its upcoming national congress the successor of the party’s secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, the most trusted aide of party matriarch Megawati Soekarnoputri, who has been arrested in a bribery case.
The nationalist party is slated to hold its quinquennial congress after the Idul Fitri holiday early this month, where the PDI-P will hold a race for the party chairmanship and is expected to announce its official stance toward the administration of President Prabowo Subianto.
PDI-P politician Guntur Romli said that Hasto’s successor would be chosen by Megawati, who will be reelected as party leader during the congress.
“The congress will only decide the next party leader. Ibu Megawati Soekarnoputri will certainly be asked once again to become the PDI-P chairwoman for the next five years,” he said on Thursday, as quoted by kompas.id.
But the party has yet to set a formal date for the congress, pending the decision of the PDI-P’s central executive board meeting and Megawati’s instruction, Guntur continued.
Read also: Gerindra, PDI-P agree to push for Prabowo-Megawati meeting
In December of last year, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) named Hasto a graft suspect for allegedly aiding PDI-P politician Harun Masiku in bribing then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan in exchange for appointing the latter in a vacant House of Representatives seat in 2019.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.