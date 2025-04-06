PDI-P's govt role up for grabs ahead of congress

renewed plan for a long-awaited meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri has gained traction ahead of the opposition party congress, with analysts saying it could shape Megawati’s political future and the party’s direction for the next five years.
Since Prabowo’s decisive victory in the last presidential election, a reconciliatory meeting between the President and Megawati has been anticipated, with his Gerindra Party hoping that it could pave the way for the PDI-P, now the only de facto opposition, to join the government.
The much-awaited encounter, however, has yet to materialize, with a conflict between Megawati and former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, an ex-PDI-P member who broke away from the party to back Prabowo, appearing to be a complication.
Plans for the reconciliation meeting between the two party leaders regained momentum last week after Prabowo’s only son Didit Hediprasetyo made a surprise visit to Megawati at her residence in Central Jakarta to extend Idul Fitri greetings from his father.
PDI-P politician Aryo Seno Bagaskoro said that there is a “high possibility” that the two could meet during the upcoming PDI-P congress, as the party is planning to invite Prabowo to its five-yearly event.
“We are a party that has a tradition of fostering mutual cooperation and friendship with various political parties despite our differences. That’s why, if the timing is right, Prabowo will be invited to the party’s congress,” he said.
Read also: Prabowo’s son plays key role in bridging political divides
