Jakarta Post
PDI-P's govt role up for grabs ahead of congress

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, April 6, 2025 Published on Apr. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-04-06T16:46:21+07:00

PDI-P's govt role up for grabs ahead of congress Awaiting her voice: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri gestures while speaking on Aug. 26, 2024, during an event to announce the party's candidates for the 2024 regional head elections at the PDI-P's headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

A

renewed plan for a long-awaited meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri has gained traction ahead of the opposition party congress, with analysts saying it could shape Megawati’s political future and the party’s direction for the next five years.

Since Prabowo’s decisive victory in the last presidential election, a reconciliatory meeting between the President and Megawati has been anticipated, with his Gerindra Party hoping that it could pave the way for the PDI-P, now the only de facto opposition, to join the government.

The much-awaited encounter, however, has yet to materialize, with a conflict between Megawati and former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, an ex-PDI-P member who broke away from the party to back Prabowo, appearing to be a complication.

Plans for the reconciliation meeting between the two party leaders regained momentum last week after Prabowo’s only son Didit Hediprasetyo made a surprise visit to Megawati at her residence in Central Jakarta to extend Idul Fitri greetings from his father.

PDI-P politician Aryo Seno Bagaskoro said that there is a “high possibility” that the two could meet during the upcoming PDI-P congress, as the party is planning to invite Prabowo to its five-yearly event.

“We are a party that has a tradition of fostering mutual cooperation and friendship with various political parties despite our differences. That’s why, if the timing is right, Prabowo will be invited to the party’s congress,” he said.

Read also: Prabowo’s son plays key role in bridging political divides

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect

RI palm oil producers eye African, Middle Eastern markets as US tariffs take effect
Newcomers required to have job, housing in Jakarta, official says

Newcomers required to have job, housing in Jakarta, official says
Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs

Indonesia prepares to respond to US tariffs

Awaiting her voice: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri gestures while speaking on Aug. 26, 2024, during an event to announce the party’s candidates for the 2024 regional head elections at the PDI-P's headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta.
Politics

PDI-P's govt role up for grabs ahead of congress
Overcast skies hang above an elevated walkway snaking through a forested garden in the future capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan on Aug. 16, 2024, with the winged silhouette of Garuda Palace in the distance.
Archipelago

Nusantara welcomes 64,000 visitors over Idul Fitri
A security guard stands in front of the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta on March 25, 2025. The Jakarta Environmental Agency has suspended the plant operation to allow for the installation of facilities such as deodorizers and air quality monitoring stations to prevent foul odors coming from the plant.
Jakarta

Pressure piles on North Jakarta waste-to-fuel following release of foul fumes

A local perfume brand at a beauty bazaar event in South Jakarta, showcasing its products on March 22, 2025 and attracted numerous customers to try the fragrances.
Markets

Perfume industry thrives as local brands spread their fragrance
Indonesia's Ole Romeny (center) celebrates scoring their first goal with Ragnar Oratmangoen (right) and Marselino Ferdinan during the World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between Indonesia and Bahrain at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on March 25, 2025.
Editorial

Erick’s naturalization gamble
Anindya Bakrie (right), who was elected chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) in a recent extraordinary congress, takes part in a discussion during the Milken Asia Summit, in Singapore on Sept. 18.
Economy

Kadin plans to hold talks with US chamber on tariffs

