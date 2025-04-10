AGO pushes for graft probe into Tangerang sea barrier case

Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge on Jan. 24, 2025, while inspecting a 30-kilometer sea barrier in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has revoked more than 250 land use and ownership permits across from the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for a land reclamation project. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

National Police investigators now have until late April to complete the case dossier, including by pushing for an investigation into the fiasco around the 30-kilometer bamboo fence in the waters off Tangerang regency, Banten, after prosecutors returned the case to the police and pushed for a corruption investigation into the matter.

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has urged the National Police to open a corruption investigation into the 30-kilometer sea barrier in the coastal waters off Tangerang regency, Banten, after investigators looked into alleged document forgery in the case.

Investigators with the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) had previously handed over to AGO prosecutors the sea barrier case dossier against Kohod Village head Arsin and village secretary Ujang Karta as well as two notaries identified as SP and CE, who were named suspects for allegedly forging right to build (HGB) permits and ownership certificates (SHM) for coastal land opposite the illegal bamboo fence.

The four suspects have been detained by the Bareskrim investigators since mid-February.

But the AGO returned the case dossier to the police on March 25 after prosecutors found that the suspects may be charged with document forgery, illicit gratuities and bribery using the 2001 Anticorruption Law rather than only the Criminal Code.

The prosecutors also found indications of economic and state losses inflicted from the suspects’ illicit activities that lead to the issuance of certificates for plots of lands across the illegal bamboo structure.

“Now the case dossier is with the investigators after we pointed out that the case should be charged under the Anticorruption Law. We will see the result later,” AGO spokesperson Harli Siregar said on Tuesday.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Bareskrim names village officials among 4 suspects in Tangerang sea barrier case