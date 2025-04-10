TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

AGO pushes for graft probe into Tangerang sea barrier case

National Police investigators now have until late April to complete the case dossier, including by pushing for an investigation into the fiasco around the 30-kilometer bamboo fence in the waters off Tangerang regency, Banten, after prosecutors returned the case to the police and pushed for a corruption investigation into the matter.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, April 10, 2025 Published on Apr. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-04-10T14:26:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
AGO pushes for graft probe into Tangerang sea barrier case Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge on Jan. 24, 2025, while inspecting a 30-kilometer sea barrier in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has revoked more than 250 land use and ownership permits across from the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for a land reclamation project. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

T

he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has urged the National Police to open a corruption investigation into the 30-kilometer sea barrier in the coastal waters off Tangerang regency, Banten, after investigators looked into alleged document forgery in the case.

Investigators with the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) had previously handed over to AGO prosecutors the sea barrier case dossier against Kohod Village head Arsin and village secretary Ujang Karta as well as two notaries identified as SP and CE, who were named suspects for allegedly forging right to build (HGB) permits and ownership certificates (SHM) for coastal land opposite the illegal bamboo fence.

The four suspects have been detained by the Bareskrim investigators since mid-February.

But the AGO returned the case dossier to the police on March 25 after prosecutors found that the suspects may be charged with document forgery, illicit gratuities and bribery using the 2001 Anticorruption Law rather than only the Criminal Code.

The prosecutors also found indications of economic and state losses inflicted from the suspects’ illicit activities that lead to the issuance of certificates for plots of lands across the illegal bamboo structure.

“Now the case dossier is with the investigators after we pointed out that the case should be charged under the Anticorruption Law. We will see the result later,” AGO spokesperson Harli Siregar said on Tuesday.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Bareskrim names village officials among 4 suspects in Tangerang sea barrier case

Popular

Prabowo vows to ‘dismantle’ business regulations

Prabowo vows to ‘dismantle’ business regulations
President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans

President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Related Articles

Low-key 'mudik' another vote of no confidence in Prabowo

PDI-P’s Hasto hears bribery, obstruction of justice indictment

Thomas Lembong strikes defiant tone in first corruption hearing

AGO refutes rumors of involvement of minister Erick in Pertamina case

Bareskrim names village officials among 4 suspects in Tangerang sea barrier case

Related Article

Low-key 'mudik' another vote of no confidence in Prabowo

PDI-P’s Hasto hears bribery, obstruction of justice indictment

Thomas Lembong strikes defiant tone in first corruption hearing

AGO refutes rumors of involvement of minister Erick in Pertamina case

Bareskrim names village officials among 4 suspects in Tangerang sea barrier case

Popular

Prabowo vows to ‘dismantle’ business regulations

Prabowo vows to ‘dismantle’ business regulations
President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans

President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans
Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian singer and songwriter Titiek Puspa poses during a photo shoot in Jakarta on Dec. 24, 2017 to promote her new movie soundtrack.
Society

Legendary songstress Titiek Puspa dies at 87
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge on Jan. 24, 2025, while inspecting a 30-kilometer sea barrier in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten. The Agrarian and Spatial Planning Ministry has revoked more than 250 land use and ownership permits across from the sea fence, which was allegedly built by private contractors to lay groundwork for a land reclamation project.
Politics

AGO pushes for graft probe into Tangerang sea barrier case
A delman (horse-drawn carriage) driver prepares his carriage on Jan. 28, 2025, while waiting for passengers near the National Monument (Monas) park in Jakarta. Delman might look like colorful additions to the city, adorned by decorations and small bells that tinkle when the horse moves, but some owners still rely on harmful traditional medications, including puncturing the horse's muscles with bamboo sticks to pass a rope through to “cleanse“ their blood.
Jakarta

Jakarta loses its appeal to newcomers

Highlight
The ASEAN flag (right) is placed alongside the flags of its member countries ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Langkawi, Malaysia on Jan. 17, 2025.
Economy

No 'retaliatory measures' against US: ASEAN economic ministers
President Prabowo Subianto (right) reacts during an economic event titled “Strengthening Indonesia's Economic Resilience Amid the Wave of Trade Tariff Wars“ in Jakarta on April 8, 2025.
Editorial

Stronger together
President Prabowo Subianto welcomes seven senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on April 6, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense

The Latest

 View more
Society

Legendary songstress Titiek Puspa dies at 87
Politics

AGO pushes for graft probe into Tangerang sea barrier case
Jakarta

Jakarta loses its appeal to newcomers
Economy

No 'retaliatory measures' against US: ASEAN economic ministers
Academia

Two nations, one vision: Indonesia and Turkey's growing partnership
Archipelago

Health Ministry orders halt to residency program in Bandung hospital after rape case
Companies

Japan's Inpex starts engineering design for Abadi LNG project

Jakarta

Commuter Line blacklists alleged sexual harasser
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

AGO pushes for graft probe into Tangerang sea barrier case

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.