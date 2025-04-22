Prabowo demands unity amid rumors of divided loyalties among his ministers

New team: President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrive at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024, for a group photo with newly appointed cabinet ministers. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

President Prabowo Subianto has called on his ministers to maintain unity in his administration amid speculations of divided loyalties among some cabinet members and the lingering influence of his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, the father of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Prabowo reportedly conveyed the message during a phone call on Sunday with Coordinating Social Empowerment Minister Muhaimin Iskandar, who chairs the pro-government National Awakening Party (PKB).

Muhaimin at the time was hosting a post-Idul Fitri social gathering at his residence in Jakarta, which was attended by several members of the cabinet and politicians belonging to parties in Prabowo’s coalition.

Muhaimin said Prabowo called him because he was unable to attend the gathering.

“The President called me to convey Idul Fitri greetings and [he also said that he] wanted all ministers to continue to close ranks,” Muhaimin was quoted by Kompas.com as saying on Sunday.

Prabowo’s Gerindra Party executive Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, who is also a deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and along with a list of prominent figures, such as former vice president Ma’ruf Amin, were also among the guests.

