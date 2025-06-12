Ministry to hold second regional head retreat in West Java

Military way: Regional leaders march in formation on Feb. 27 during a weeklong retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

The second leadership retreat for newly elected regional heads will be held at the Institute of Public Administration (IPDN) campus ground in Jatinangor, Sumedang regency, West Java, for five days starting June 22.

F ifty regional leaders elected during the 2024 polls are set to attend the second retreat held by the Home Ministry in West Java later this month.

Governors, mayors and regents, as well as their respective deputies from across the country who did not participate in the first retreat in February will receive training and lectures from various government officials in the five-day event.

The upcoming retreat, set to be held at the Institute of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, Sumedang regency, will be shorter than the first one in Magelang, Central Java, which was held for seven days, citing widespread criticism over cost and budgeting efficiency.

Home Minister Tito Karnavian said the materials for the leadership retreat would be similar with the ones delivered during the February event, covering key topics such as budget efficiency, core duties and strengthening national outlook.

Deputy minister Bima Arya Sugiarto previously said the government had evaluated the results from the Magelang retreat to prepare for the upcoming event in Jatinangor. The retreat’s concepts have been finalized and are currently awaiting approval from President Prabowo Subianto, the State Secretariat and the Home Ministry.

“There will likely be additions [to the program], as well as adjustments to account for the latest developments related to the implementation of the national strategic program,” Bima said as quoted by Kompas.

Among the tweaks is the accommodation for participating regional leaders. Instead of luxury tents, they would sleep at IPDN barracks, the number of which is deemed enough to accommodate fewer regional heads joining the program.