PDI-P regional heads wait for green light to attend Prabowo retreat

Governors, mayors and regents gather for a group photo as regional heads begin a weeklong retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 21, 2025. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

Governors, mayors and regents gather for a group photo as regional heads begin a weeklong retreat at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Feb. 21, 2025. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

D ozens of regional heads from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) were reportedly in Magelang, Central Java, on Sunday awaiting further instruction from the party on whether they should attend President Prabowo Subianto’s retreat at the city’s Military Academy.

Two governors and 53 regents and mayors from the PDI-P arrived in the city over the weekend, where they were instructed to wait to hear whether they should join hundreds of other regional heads for the weeklong bootcamp, according to PDI-P member and Yogyakarta mayor Hasto Wardoyo.

As of Sunday evening, most of the PDI-P regional heads were not present at the Military Academy, where President Prabowo is holding his military-style retreat for all recently inaugurated governors, mayors and regents until Saturday. Deputy regional heads are expected to join during the final two days of the retreat, which the Prabowo administration says is intended to prepare regional leaders for their time in office.

First Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya announced on the third day of the retreat on Sunday that 47 regional heads had yet to arrive for the bootcamp, the same figure from Friday evening. The number excluded those who were absent due to illnesses.

A small number of regional heads from the PDI-P, however, had joined the weeklong retreat, Bima said without elaborating further.

“We are still waiting for the rest of these [absent] regional leaders to come,” Bima said on Sunday, as quoted by Kompas TV.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri said on Thursday evening that regional heads belonging to her party should not attend the retreat, out of solidarity with PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, who was named a graft suspect and detained by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) last week.