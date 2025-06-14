Daytime hustle forces Jakartans to find joy in nighttime workouts

Letting off steam: People jog on April 2, 2024, around the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) main stadium in Central Jakarta. (Shutterstock/Edward Saragih)

Exercising in the evening may help improve physical and mental health, but working out too hard at nighttime may disrupt one's sleep pattern and quality, experts have warned.

A fter a packed day working as a sales and marketing officer, 35-year-old Jonathan Kasim finds joy in multiple strength exercises he does twice a week at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex in Central Jakarta.

He is not alone, as Jonathan is leading a community named Workout Embassy, which focuses on hour-long calisthenic workout routines that typically include exercises such as push-ups, squats and lunges.

The community was first established in 2014 and has since attracted at least 20 people, most of whom are full-time workers whose spare time only begins after hours.

“Some of them are commuters from neighboring cities. That’s why the only option is to exercise at night,” Jonathan told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday on the sideline of his workouts.

“After hustling at work, a proportionate workout will help release stress. And better, we’re doing it while networking in a community,” said the 35-year-old North Jakarta resident.

Most people working in Jakarta find nighttime to be a perfect time to exercise after their day jobs, as some look to get rid of work-related stress and avoid traffic on their way home. But health experts warn that exercising too hard at the wrong time may backfire on one’s health.

