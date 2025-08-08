TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Train derailments spark urgent calls for increased rail safety funding

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, August 8, 2025

Demanding attention: Officers evacuate a derailed Commuter Line train on the Bogor–Jakarta route on Tuesday at the Jakarta Kota Station train yard. Demanding attention: Officers evacuate a derailed Commuter Line train on the Bogor–Jakarta route on Tuesday at the Jakarta Kota Station train yard. (Antara/Fauzan)

A

spate of train derailments this month has raised concerns over Indonesia’s railway safety and sparked renewed calls for greater investment in infrastructure maintenance, as experts warn that underfunding and poor oversight may be putting lives at risk.

Three derailments have occurred in less than two weeks, an unusually high frequency that transportation analysts say demands immediate government attention.

On Tuesday, two trains derailed in separate incidents in Lampung and Jakarta. A Kuala Stabas train, en route from Baturaja station in South Sumatra to Tanjung Karang in Lampung, derailed and brought operations to a halt for around three hours.

In Jakarta, a Commuter Line train serving the busy Bogor-Jakarta Kota route derailed just before reaching its final stop, causing major rush-hour disruption. At least 14 urban rail services were delayed for nearly three hours.

A more severe incident occurred last Friday in Subang, West Java, when the Argo Bromo Anggrek intercity train traveling from Surabaya in East Java to Jakarta derailed, forcing the cancellation of 80 train schedules and impacting some 440,000 passengers.

“I extend my apology for the inconvenience, the disruptions and numerous delays,” said Didiek Hartantyo, president director of state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), during a press briefing last week. Fortunately, none of the incidents resulted in injuries or casualties.

Read also: Train-minivan collision in Central Java kills four 'mudik' travelers

