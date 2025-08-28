TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after two-year romance
No more plastic promises
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after two-year romance
No more plastic promises
Digital payments in Indonesia: A Cultural shift

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

KPK grills Pati regent in railway graft investigation

After the questioning, the Pati Regent claimed he had not received any illicit money from the bribery case pertaining to the construction and maintenance of railways in Central Java, saying that the money seized by the KPK was his paycheck as a lawmaker.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, August 28, 2025 Published on Aug. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-08-27T19:55:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Pati regent Sudewo (center) leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 27 after undergoing a questioning session. The antigraft body interrogates Sudewo as a witness in a bribery case pertaining to the construction and maintenance of railway tracks by the Transportation Ministry's rail tranportation directorate general. Pati regent Sudewo (center) leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 27 after undergoing a questioning session. The antigraft body interrogates Sudewo as a witness in a bribery case pertaining to the construction and maintenance of railway tracks by the Transportation Ministry's rail tranportation directorate general. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) questioned Pati Regent Sudewo as a witness in a graft investigation pertaining to railway track projects at the Transportation Ministry’s rail transportation directorate general, as the regional leader faced calls for impeachment following a public uproar on a controversial tax hike.

Sudewo arrived at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta on Wednesday at around 10 a.m. The interrogation lasted for nearly seven hours.

Wednesday’s questioning was a reschedule from last Friday, as Sudewo failed to appear in Jakarta for the initial session.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said interrogators questioned the regent in order to obtain more information about alleged bribery surrounding the construction and maintenance of railway tracks in Central Java. 

For Wednesday’s questioning, Sudewo served as a witness for Risna Sutriyanto, an official at the rail directorate general, who was arrested by the antigraft body on Aug. 12.

The investigation into the bribery case has been ongoing since 2023, when the KPK arrested 10 suspects for alleged bribery pertaining to the construction of a railway line connecting Makassar and Parepare in South Sulawesi. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Graft busters later expanded the probe to other railway projects in other regions, with a total of 15 people named as suspects.

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after two-year romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after two-year romance

Related Articles

Semarang tap water not contaminated after body found in reservoir

The property tax hassle that put Pati's regent in trouble

Hasto’s bribery conviction to influence PDI-P stance on government

Stone-throwing at trains may be sign of deeper social issues 

Prabowo pledges huge judicial pay rise to curb corruption

Related Article

Semarang tap water not contaminated after body found in reservoir

The property tax hassle that put Pati's regent in trouble

Hasto’s bribery conviction to influence PDI-P stance on government

Stone-throwing at trains may be sign of deeper social issues 

Prabowo pledges huge judicial pay rise to curb corruption

Popular

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash
Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after two-year romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged after two-year romance

More in Indonesia

 View more
Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right) during a working meeting with House of Representatives' Commission I at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on November 5, 2024. The meeting discussed the ministry's the 100-day working plan, including fighting online gambling and preparation for concurrent regional elections on November 27.
Politics

Ministry urges TikTok, Meta to act against harmful online content
A worker prepares meal packages for the free nutritious meal program on Feb. 12 in the kitchen of an Islamic boarding school in Kudus regency, Central Java.
Society

Govt to probe reports of pork lard, toxic metals in free meal trays
Protesters are blocked by police with shields during a demonstration outside the House of Representatives in Jakarta on Aug. 25, 2025.
Politics

Lawmakers to stop receiving housing allowance in November

Highlight
Residents pass by the headquarters of state asset fund Danantara in South Jakarta on July 1, 2025.
Economy

Patriot bond issuance sparks concerns
Foreign Minister Sugiono (left) talks with South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok (right) in a meeting at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 21, 2025. The foreign minister goes on a courtesy visit with the prime minister during his trip to the East Asian country.
Editorial

Sugiono’s dual role
Pati regent Sudewo (center) leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta afer undergoing a questioning session on Aug. 27, 2025. The antigraft body interrogates Sudewo as a witness in a bribery case pertaining to the construction and maintenance of railway tracks by the Transportation Ministry's rail tranportation directorate general.
Politics

KPK grills Pati regent in railway graft investigation

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

National Games 2025: Experience the Thrills in Hong Kong!
Academia

Indonesia-US trade agreement brings risks and rewards
Health

Maybank Marathon 2025 winners praise race’s challenges, organization
Middle East and Africa

Trump holds Gaza policy meeting with Tony Blair and Jared Kushner
Politics

Ministry urges TikTok, Meta to act against harmful online content
Academia

Climate resilience is a strategic investment
Society

Govt to probe reports of pork lard, toxic metals in free meal trays
Companies

AI giant Nvidia beats earnings expectations but shares fall
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK grills Pati regent in railway graft investigation

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.