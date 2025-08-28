KPK grills Pati regent in railway graft investigation

Pati regent Sudewo (center) leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 27 after undergoing a questioning session. The antigraft body interrogates Sudewo as a witness in a bribery case pertaining to the construction and maintenance of railway tracks by the Transportation Ministry's rail tranportation directorate general. (Antara/Fauzan)

After the questioning, the Pati Regent claimed he had not received any illicit money from the bribery case pertaining to the construction and maintenance of railways in Central Java, saying that the money seized by the KPK was his paycheck as a lawmaker.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) questioned Pati Regent Sudewo as a witness in a graft investigation pertaining to railway track projects at the Transportation Ministry’s rail transportation directorate general, as the regional leader faced calls for impeachment following a public uproar on a controversial tax hike.

Sudewo arrived at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta on Wednesday at around 10 a.m. The interrogation lasted for nearly seven hours.

Wednesday’s questioning was a reschedule from last Friday, as Sudewo failed to appear in Jakarta for the initial session.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said interrogators questioned the regent in order to obtain more information about alleged bribery surrounding the construction and maintenance of railway tracks in Central Java.

For Wednesday’s questioning, Sudewo served as a witness for Risna Sutriyanto, an official at the rail directorate general, who was arrested by the antigraft body on Aug. 12.

The investigation into the bribery case has been ongoing since 2023, when the KPK arrested 10 suspects for alleged bribery pertaining to the construction of a railway line connecting Makassar and Parepare in South Sulawesi.

Graft busters later expanded the probe to other railway projects in other regions, with a total of 15 people named as suspects.