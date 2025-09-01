Prabowo calls for severe response to protests

President Prabowo Subianto speaks about the recent wave of nationwide protests during a press conference on Aug. 31 alongside political party leaders at the State Palace in Jakarta. Prabowo spoke out against protests over economic conditions and inequality, saying some actions in the rallies that have spread across the country in recent days amounted to treason and terrorism. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

W hile President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday announced big concessions to roll back some legislative perks that incensed public opinion, he also instructed authorities to crack down on “treasonous” and “terrorist” elements in an attempt to diffuse the nation’s worst bout of rioting in years.

Public frustration over tone-deaf lawmakers and their high remuneration, as well as the tragic killing of a young man by an armored police vehicle, has boiled over into the streets over the weekend as rioting spread to some of the country’s biggest cities.

To address the crisis, Prabowo convened with leadership of the legislative bodies and leaders of all eight political parties in the House of Representatives, including the only de facto opposition the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), on Sunday at the State Palace.

Speaking in a press conference after the meeting, the President said that lawmakers would revoke their allowance policy and “suspend overseas work trips” in response to demands from protesters.

“Genuine aspirations and the right to peaceful assembly must be respected and protected. However, we cannot deny that there have been signs of unlawful actions, with some veering toward treason and terrorism,” he said.

The President said he had instructed the National Police and the Indonesian Military (TNI) to take “the firmest actions possible in accordance with the law” against the destruction of public facilities and looting of property.

At the same time, he urged citizens to channel their grievances peacefully, assuring that their voices would be “heard, noted and acted upon” by both the government and the legislature.