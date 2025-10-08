TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jokowi seen as seeking Prabowo’s reassurance amid power shift

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, October 9, 2025 Published on Oct. 8, 2025

Clean campaign: President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (left) and his challenger in this year’s presidential election, Prabowo Subianto, walk hand-in-hand during an event held in Jakarta on Sept. 23, 2018, in which they vowed to combat hoaxes and ethnic, religious, racial and ideological sentiments during the campaign period. Clean campaign: President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (left) and his challenger in this year’s presidential election, Prabowo Subianto, walk hand-in-hand during an event held in Jakarta on Sept. 23, 2018, in which they vowed to combat hoaxes and ethnic, religious, racial and ideological sentiments during the campaign period. (The Jakarta Post/Wendra Ajistyatama)

meeting on Saturday between President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo seems to indicate a shift in the dynamic between the two, analysts say, suggesting that Jokowi might be seeking reassurance as political pressure mounts on both him and his family.

The two-hour meeting took place in the afternoon on Oct. 4 at Prabowo’s private residence on Jl. Kertanegara in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, according to Jokowi’s aide Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah, a ranking police commissioner.

According to Syarif, the ex-president stopped by Prabowo’s house while visiting the capital.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, who also serves as presidential spokesperson, said the lunch discussion covered a range of national issues and included the former president offering advice for the Prabowo administration.

“When Prabowo visits Central Java, he often stops by [Jokowi’s home in Surakarta]. This time, it just so happened that Jokowi was in Jakarta and the two arranged to meet over lunch,” Prasetyo said.

He did not provide any details of the meeting, saying only that it was part of the long-standing tradition of silarutahmi (strengthening kinship).

The Jakarta Post
