Jokowi seen as seeking Prabowo’s reassurance amid power shift

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
meeting on Saturday between President Prabowo Subianto and his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo seems to indicate a shift in the dynamic between the two, analysts say, suggesting that Jokowi might be seeking reassurance as political pressure mounts on both him and his family.
The two-hour meeting took place in the afternoon on Oct. 4 at Prabowo’s private residence on Jl. Kertanegara in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, according to Jokowi’s aide Syarif Muhammad Fitriansyah, a ranking police commissioner.
According to Syarif, the ex-president stopped by Prabowo’s house while visiting the capital.
State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, who also serves as presidential spokesperson, said the lunch discussion covered a range of national issues and included the former president offering advice for the Prabowo administration.
“When Prabowo visits Central Java, he often stops by [Jokowi’s home in Surakarta]. This time, it just so happened that Jokowi was in Jakarta and the two arranged to meet over lunch,” Prasetyo said.
Read also: Prabowo, Jokowi hold two-hour private talks in Jakarta
He did not provide any details of the meeting, saying only that it was part of the long-standing tradition of silarutahmi (strengthening kinship).
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.