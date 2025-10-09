TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’
Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine
Jakarta to issue Indonesia’s first municipal bonds next year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Police investigate mysterious blast at South Tangerang pharma company

The blast severely damaged the four-story building and several surrounding structures. The building’s front facade collapsed, the front canopy was torn down and windows on both sides were shattered.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 9, 2025 Published on Oct. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-10-09T16:34:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Several Gegana bomb squad personnel from the Jakarta Police stand guard on Thursday in front of the destroyed building of pharmaceutical company PT Nucleus Farma in South Tangerang, Banten. An explosion occurred at the site at around 8:30 p.m. Several Gegana bomb squad personnel from the Jakarta Police stand guard on Thursday in front of the destroyed building of pharmaceutical company PT Nucleus Farma in South Tangerang, Banten. An explosion occurred at the site at around 8:30 p.m. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Iqbal)

T

he police have launched an investigation into a mysterious explosion that occurred on Wednesday night inside the building of pharmaceutical company PT Nucleus Farma in South Tangerang, Banten province.

South Tangerang Police Chief Sr. Adj. Comr. Victor Ingkiriwang said his office is working with the Gegana bomb squad from the Jakarta Police and the National Police’s Forensic Laboratory Center (Puslabfor Bareskrim) to determine the cause of the blast.

“Based on our initial investigation, we found no bomb or explosive residue at the scene,” Victor said on Thursday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

He added that nine witnesses, including company employees and local residents, have been questioned in connection with the incident.

Victor added that the Gegana bomb squad conducted a three-hour inspection of the Nucleus Farma building and its surrounding area and found no indication of any remaining threats.

“The police assure the public that the situation is safe and fully under control. We urge everyone to remain calm and avoid spreading or believing unverified information circulating on social media," he said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Police probe fake bomb threats at three Greater Jakarta international schools

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Related Articles

Police investigate mysterious blast at South Tangerang pharma company

Police reform hinges on the President’s will to change

Police investigate explosion in South Tangerang that injured seven

Works underway to move two Javan rhinos to sanctuary

Jakarta to provide initial capital for MRT expansion to Tangerang, South Tangerang

Related Article

Police investigate mysterious blast at South Tangerang pharma company

Police reform hinges on the President’s will to change

Police investigate explosion in South Tangerang that injured seven

Works underway to move two Javan rhinos to sanctuary

Jakarta to provide initial capital for MRT expansion to Tangerang, South Tangerang

Popular

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

Mariah Carey celebrates legacy, future and Indonesia’s ‘Lambily’

More in Indonesia

 View more
Demonstrators hold portraits of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old “ojol“ (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by a police armored vehicle, during a protest in front of the Surabaya Police headquarters in East Java on Aug. 30, 2025. Indonesia was rocked by protests in major cities on Aug. 29 after footage spread of Affan being run over by a police tactical vehicle in earlier rallies against low wages and financial perks for lawmakers.
Politics

‘Dark Record’: AJI report exposes persistent police abuse, calls for reform
Riau Islands Governor Ansar Ahmad (fourth right) is flanked by representatives from JAPFA Comfeed, the Customs and Excise Office and provincial officials as he sends off a consignment of live chickens to Singapore at Sri Payung Port in Tanjungpinang on Oct. 6, 2025. The company, through its subsidiary PT Indojaya Agrinusa, exported 28,512 live chickens, weighing a total of 57 tonnes and worth some Rp 1.8 billion (US$108,800) using six open containers.
Archipelago

Japfa unit only company permitted to export live chickens to Singapore
Several Gegana bomb squad personnel from the Jakarta Police stand guard on Thursday in front of the destroyed building of pharmaceutical company PT Nucleus Farma in South Tangerang, Banten. An explosion occurred at the site at around 8:30 p.m.
Jakarta

Police investigate mysterious blast at South Tangerang pharma company

Highlight
A consumers chooses drugs at Hypermart, Jakarta, Tuesday (26/03). Imports of pharmaceutical raw materials are estimated to increase by 15 percent in the first quarter of 2013 to US $ 335.8 million from the same period in 2012 of US $ 292 Million. Due to high demand for drugs in the domestic market.
Economy

Consumer confidence slips to new record low amid weak job market
Environment Ministry officers place barriers in the area of PT PMT, which is suspected to be the source of Cesium-137 radioactive contamination in the Cikande Industrial Estate, Banten, on Sept. 11, 2025.
Editorial

The toxic truth of waste neglect
Clean campaign: President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo (left) and his challenger in this year’s presidential election, Prabowo Subianto, walk hand-in-hand during an event held in Jakarta on Sept. 23, 2018, in which they vowed to combat hoaxes and ethnic, religious, racial and ideological sentiments during the campaign period.
Politics

Jokowi seen as seeking Prabowo’s reassurance amid power shift

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Concerns mount over Danantara exec’s dual role as SOE agency head
Sports

Indonesia’s World Cup dream gets reality check after Saudi defeat
Politics

‘Dark Record’: AJI report exposes persistent police abuse, calls for reform
Archipelago

Japfa unit only company permitted to export live chickens to Singapore
Jakarta

Police investigate mysterious blast at South Tangerang pharma company
Economy

Govt nets $423m in tax blitz, targets $3.6b by year-end
Economy

Consumer confidence slips to new record low amid weak job market
Middle East and Africa

What we know about the new Gaza deal

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Police investigate mysterious blast at South Tangerang pharma company

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.