Police investigate mysterious blast at South Tangerang pharma company

Several Gegana bomb squad personnel from the Jakarta Police stand guard on Thursday in front of the destroyed building of pharmaceutical company PT Nucleus Farma in South Tangerang, Banten. An explosion occurred at the site at around 8:30 p.m. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Iqbal)

The blast severely damaged the four-story building and several surrounding structures. The building’s front facade collapsed, the front canopy was torn down and windows on both sides were shattered.

T he police have launched an investigation into a mysterious explosion that occurred on Wednesday night inside the building of pharmaceutical company PT Nucleus Farma in South Tangerang, Banten province.

South Tangerang Police Chief Sr. Adj. Comr. Victor Ingkiriwang said his office is working with the Gegana bomb squad from the Jakarta Police and the National Police’s Forensic Laboratory Center (Puslabfor Bareskrim) to determine the cause of the blast.

“Based on our initial investigation, we found no bomb or explosive residue at the scene,” Victor said on Thursday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

He added that nine witnesses, including company employees and local residents, have been questioned in connection with the incident.

Victor added that the Gegana bomb squad conducted a three-hour inspection of the Nucleus Farma building and its surrounding area and found no indication of any remaining threats.

“The police assure the public that the situation is safe and fully under control. We urge everyone to remain calm and avoid spreading or believing unverified information circulating on social media," he said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Police probe fake bomb threats at three Greater Jakarta international schools