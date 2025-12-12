Free meals under renewed scrutiny after van injures 21 at Jakarta school

Police officers stand guard on Dec. 11, 2025, near the free-meals delivery vehicle that struck students and a teacher at SDN Kalibaru 01 Pagi state elementary school in Cilincing, North Jakarta. The incident left 20 students and one teacher injured and requiring treatment at nearby hospitals. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

The Jakarta Legal Aid Institute said the crash was not merely an accident, nor an event that can be attributed to individual error. It reflects chaotic and unprofessional program management that neglects public safety, especially the safety of children.

A minivan reportedly used to deliver free nutritious meals to schoolchildren struck a group of students at SDN Kalibaru 01 state elementary school in Cilincing, North Jakarta, on Thursday morning, injuring at least 21 people.

North Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Erick Frendiz said the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m., when the minivan broke through the school gate and entered the courtyard, where students were taking part in a morning literacy session.

The minivan, bearing a Nutritional Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) sticker of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), which oversees President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free meals program, suddenly veered onto the school grounds and struck several students and a teacher.

Erick initially reported that 19 victims, including one teacher, were taken to nearby hospitals. He did not provide details on the injuries, citing the need to protect the minors involved.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung later visited the hospitalized victims and updated the figure to 21, assuring that the city administration would cover all medical costs.

The governor explained that the minivan, which delivers free meals daily, was driven by a substitute driver who had inexplicably lost control as he entered the school grounds.